Hurricane Eta information: Manatee County

Tornado Warning
from WED 12:21 PM EST until WED 12:45 PM EST, Pinellas County
13
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Tornado Watch
from WED 8:08 AM EST until WED 5:00 PM EST, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pinellas County, Sarasota County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:20 AM EST until THU 5:15 PM EST, Hillsborough County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:18 AM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Hardee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:40 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Manatee County
Rip Tide Statement
from WED 6:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 9:41 PM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
High Surf Advisory
from WED 6:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County

Hurricane Eta information: Manatee County

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Manatee County
FOX 13 News

Ongoing updates from Manatee County as Hurricane Eta impacts Florida.

SCHOOLS:

Campuses will be closed Thursday and Friday for school in @Manateeschools learning will continue on ELearning.

SANDBAGS:

  • BRADENTON: Ahead of Tropical Storm Eta, city officials will be distributing sandbags Wednesday to city of Bradenton residents. Sandbags will be available to city residents at the Public Works Annex on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Residents are instructed to use 13th Ave. W to enter into the area behind the Annex, which is located at 1411 9th St. W. 

EVACUATIONS:

Voluntary evacuation for island communities and low-lying areas.

CLOSINGS:

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge was shut down Wednesday morning due to high winds.

All public beaches in Manatee County will be closed. Anyone on the private beach will be at their own risk.

The Island Branch library on Holmes Beach is closed.

The COVID-19 testing site at the Bradenton Area Convention Center will temporarily close at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

All MCAT services will be suspended at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11
Public beaches, Robinson Preserve and Emerson Preserve are closed Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Trash and recycling collection is not expected to be impacted.

SHELTERS:

Manatee High School (capacity of 617) and Mills Elementary School (capacity of 989), will each open as a "refuge of last resort" as of 12 p.m. Wednesday, November 11.

MORE INFORMATION:

You can get information directly from the Manatee County EOC: http://www.mymanatee.org/home/government/departments/public-safety/emergency-management.html