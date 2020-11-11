Hurricane Eta information: Manatee County

Ongoing updates from Manatee County as Hurricane Eta impacts Florida.

SCHOOLS:

Campuses will be closed Thursday and Friday for school in @Manateeschools learning will continue on ELearning.

SANDBAGS:

BRADENTON: Ahead of Tropical Storm Eta, city officials will be distributing sandbags Wednesday to city of Bradenton residents. Sandbags will be available to city residents at the Public Works Annex on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Residents are instructed to use 13th Ave. W to enter into the area behind the Annex, which is located at 1411 9th St. W.

EVACUATIONS:

Voluntary evacuation for island communities and low-lying areas.

CLOSINGS:

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge was shut down Wednesday morning due to high winds.

All public beaches in Manatee County will be closed. Anyone on the private beach will be at their own risk.

The Island Branch library on Holmes Beach is closed.

The COVID-19 testing site at the Bradenton Area Convention Center will temporarily close at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

All MCAT services will be suspended at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11

Public beaches, Robinson Preserve and Emerson Preserve are closed Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Trash and recycling collection is not expected to be impacted.

SHELTERS:

Manatee High School (capacity of 617) and Mills Elementary School (capacity of 989), will each open as a "refuge of last resort" as of 12 p.m. Wednesday, November 11.

MORE INFORMATION:

You can get information directly from the Manatee County EOC: http://www.mymanatee.org/home/government/departments/public-safety/emergency-management.html