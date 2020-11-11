Hurricane Eta information: Polk County
Ongoing updates from Polk County as Hurricane Eta impacts Florida.
SCHOOLS:
Polk County public schools and offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 12, and are expected to reopen as normal on Friday, Nov. 13, according to school officials.
SANDBAGS:
No information yet.
EVACUATIONS:
No evacuations ordered.
CLOSINGS:
No closings have been reported yet.
SHELTERS:
No shelters have been opened.
MORE INFORMATION:
You can get information directly from the Polk County EOC: https://www.polk-county.net/emergency-management