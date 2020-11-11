Hurricane Eta information: Polk County

Ongoing updates from Polk County as Hurricane Eta impacts Florida.

SCHOOLS:

Polk County public schools and offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 12, and are expected to reopen as normal on Friday, Nov. 13, according to school officials.

SANDBAGS:

No information yet.

EVACUATIONS:

No evacuations ordered.

Advertisement

CLOSINGS:

No closings have been reported yet.

SHELTERS:

No shelters have been opened.

MORE INFORMATION:

You can get information directly from the Polk County EOC: https://www.polk-county.net/emergency-management