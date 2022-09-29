Storm surge devastates Fort Myers, Naples area in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, with the earliest videos and images showing streets in Fort Myers turning into rivers as water rushed in before landfall. The roof of a Port Charlotte ICU was damaged and the newsroom set of a local TV outlet was flooded, forcing its broadcast to end.

In Port Charlotte, along Florida’s Gulf Coast, the storm surge flooded a lower-level emergency room in a hospital even as fierce winds ripped away part of the roof from its intensive care unit, according to a doctor who works there.

Water gushed down onto the ICU, forcing staff to evacuate the hospital’s sickest patients -- some of whom were on ventilators — to other floors, said Dr. Birgit Bodine of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital. Staff members used towels and plastic bins to try to mop up the sodden mess.

"As long as our patients do OK and nobody ends up dying or having a bad outcome, that’s what matters," Bodine said.

The medium-sized hospital spans four floors, but patients were forced into just two because of the damage. Bodine planned to spend the night there in case people injured from the storm arrive needing help.

For WINK-TV, the wall of storm surge that Ian brought entered the newsroom set in Fort Myers. According to one of their meteorologists, Matt Devitt, they lost power and were unable to continue broadcasting. By 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, he said the worst surge was behind them and water levels were slowly lowering.

"This was, without a doubt, the strongest hurricane in Southwest Florida history," he wrote on Facebook. "Stay tough, we’re almost through it. I’m thinking of all of you. We WILL rebuild back to the community we know and love."

Law enforcement officials in nearby Fort Myers received calls from people trapped in flooded homes or from worried relatives. Pleas were also posted on social media sites, some with video showing debris-covered water sloshing toward homes’ eaves.

Brittany Hailer, a journalist in Pittsburgh, contacted rescuers about her mother in North Fort Myers, whose home was swamped by 5 feet (1.5 meters) of water.

"We don’t know when the water’s going to go down. We don’t know how they’re going to leave, their cars are totaled," Hailer said. "Her only way out is on a boat."