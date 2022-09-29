Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County
8
Flood Warning
from THU 3:23 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:12 AM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:30 PM EDT until SUN 5:00 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 PM EDT until SAT 10:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hernando County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Polk County, Sarasota County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Storm surge devastates Fort Myers, Naples area in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Updated 4:48AM
Florida
FOX 13 News

Devastating flooding in Fort Myers due to Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Fort Myers as a major hurricane just shy of a Category 5. The area was somewhat caught off-guard after the storm's projected path began to shift south a day before. Residents had little time to evacuate their homes before feet of water rushed in due to storm surge.

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, with the earliest videos and images showing streets in Fort Myers turning into rivers as water rushed in before landfall. The roof of a Port Charlotte ICU was damaged and the newsroom set of a local TV outlet was flooded, forcing its broadcast to end.

In Port Charlotte, along Florida’s Gulf Coast, the storm surge flooded a lower-level emergency room in a hospital even as fierce winds ripped away part of the roof from its intensive care unit, according to a doctor who works there.

Water gushed down onto the ICU, forcing staff to evacuate the hospital’s sickest patients -- some of whom were on ventilators — to other floors, said Dr. Birgit Bodine of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital. Staff members used towels and plastic bins to try to mop up the sodden mess.

"As long as our patients do OK and nobody ends up dying or having a bad outcome, that’s what matters," Bodine said.

The medium-sized hospital spans four floors, but patients were forced into just two because of the damage. Bodine planned to spend the night there in case people injured from the storm arrive needing help.

For WINK-TV, the wall of storm surge that Ian brought entered the newsroom set in Fort Myers. According to one of their meteorologists, Matt Devitt, they lost power and were unable to continue broadcasting. By 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, he said the worst surge was behind them and water levels were slowly lowering.

"This was, without a doubt, the strongest hurricane in Southwest Florida history," he wrote on Facebook. "Stay tough, we’re almost through it. I’m thinking of all of you. We WILL rebuild back to the community we know and love."

MORE: Tampa Bay's rare hurricane landfalls: 1921 storm, 'Great Gale of 1848'

Law enforcement officials in nearby Fort Myers received calls from people trapped in flooded homes or from worried relatives. Pleas were also posted on social media sites, some with video showing debris-covered water sloshing toward homes’ eaves.

Video: Hurricane Ian pushes water out of Hillsborough Bay

Along Bayshore Boulevard, Hurricane Ian's winds drained the water out of Hillsborough Bay. An eerie sight which also occurred back in 2017 during Hurricane Irma. Video shows a timelapse from a weather camera and ground video from FOX 13 crews.

MORE: Hurricane Ian drains water across Tampa Bay area

Brittany Hailer, a journalist in Pittsburgh, contacted rescuers about her mother in North Fort Myers, whose home was swamped by 5 feet (1.5 meters) of water.

"We don’t know when the water’s going to go down. We don’t know how they’re going to leave, their cars are totaled," Hailer said. "Her only way out is on a boat."