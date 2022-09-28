Tampa Bay's rare hurricane landfalls: 1921 storm, 'Great Gale of 1848'

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Wind Warning
from WED 12:03 PM EDT until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Sarasota County
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:00 AM EDT until SUN 1:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Citrus County, Citrus County, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hernando County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Sumter County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Tornado Watch
from WED 5:23 AM EDT until WED 5:00 PM EDT, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Highlands County, Manatee County, Polk County, Sarasota County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Tampa Bay's rare hurricane landfalls: 1921 storm, 'Great Gale of 1848'

By Aaron Barker
Published 
Tampa Bay
How a Category 3 hurricane devastated Tampa Bay 100 years ago

If the Bay Area saw a repeat of the 1921 Category 3 storm that hit Tarpon Springs, it would likely be a multi-billion-dollar disaster to the Tampa Bay region.

TAMPA, Fla. - Being a coastal region in Florida, it’s no surprise that Tampa Bay has been dealt some blows by the tropics during its storied history, but direct hits from hurricanes are rare.

Hurricane Ian threatens to make landfall south of Tampa in the Fort Myers area as a major hurricane, producing high winds and life-threatening storm surge.

Terrible storm of 1921

You have to go back more than a century to find the last hurricane to make landfall in the Tampa Bay area.

On Oct. 25, 1921, a monstrous storm came ashore with winds estimated to be 120 mph when it made landfall near Tarpon Springs.

In a summary of the storm, the National Weather Service in Tampa noted the winds reduced many structures to rubble and citrus crop fields were destroyed.

Eight people died in the storm. Most of them drowned in storm surge that inundated the coast.

Photo: The path of the 1921 Tampa Bay hurricane.

The path of the 1921 Tampa Bay hurricane. (NOAA/NHC)

WATER FROM HURRICANES, TROPICAL STORMS KILLS MORE IN U.S. THAN WIND

Great Gale of 1848

Before 1921, you have to go back to 1848 to find the next major hurricane to make landfall in the Tampa Bay region.

Called the "Great Gale of 1848," the storm slammed into the coast near Clearwater, Florida, in late September. The storm is estimated to have winds of 135 mph.

Tides of 15 feet were recorded in the area, according to a summary of the storm by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

After 100 years, Tampa Bay better prepared for major hurricanes

FOX 13's Jennifer Holton reports.

Close calls are more common

While direct landfalls are rare, close calls with hurricanes are much more common. These passing storms can have tremendous impacts on the region.

One example of this is Hurricane Easy in 1950. The Category 3 storm made landfall Sept. 5 about 130 miles north of Tampa Bay, near Cedar Key, Florida, with estimated winds of 120 mph.

The problem came when Hurricane Easy made a hard right and headed south, toward Tampa. It hooked back into the coast about 50 miles north of Tampa and made a second landfall the next day near Hernando Beach. It looped just northeast of Tampa before moving away.

Photo: The track of Hurricane Easy in 1950.

The track of Hurricane Easy in 1950. (NOAA/NHC)

HURRICANE EASY AND THESE OTHER STORMS HAVE RUINED LABOR DAY WEEKEND

While the storm dumped nearly 40 inches of rain in a day well north of Tampa, the storm forced the tide to rise 6.5 feet in Tampa Bay, according to NOAA’s summary of the storm. This washed away a dam on the Hillsborough River and flooded Sulphur Springs, a suburb in the northeast part of Tampa.

In 2004, Hurricane Charley passed just to the east of the Tampa Bay region as a weakening hurricane. It made landfall Aug. 13 in Punta Gorda, about 100 miles southeast of Tampa, as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of more than 140 mph.

Charley’s path is reminiscent of the forecast path for Hurricane Ian.

Read updates at FOXWeather.com.