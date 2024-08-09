Increased chance of development for new tropical disturbance, tropical depression possible: NHC

A new tropical disturbance gathering in the Atlantic has seen an uptick in its chance of development as of Friday morning.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the tropical wave currently moving through the eastern Atlantic has a 60 percent chance of development over the next week.

READ: Storm brewing in Atlantic could become next named storm, Ernesto

It poses a near-zero chance of development through the next two days, so FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says nothing will happen this weekend with slow development possible next week as the wave approaches the islands.

Osterberg said most of the computer models do develop it and drag it through the islands, but past that it's difficult to predict its path or intensity.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

The disturbance is currently located several hundred miles to the west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The NHC predicts a tropical depression could form by early next week while the system approaches the Lesser Antilles.