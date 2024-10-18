Invest 95L sees increased chance of tropical development, no threat to Florida

The National Hurricane Center says a disturbance dubbed Invest 95L has an increased chance to develop in the western Caribbean over the coming days.

Chances for Invest 95L to develop are increasing, while Invest 94L is seeing lower development odds.

As of Friday morning, the NHC is giving the wave a 50 percent chance of development over the next two days, as well as 50 percent in the next seven days.

Regardless of development, Invest 95L is expected to move west and bring heavy rain to portions of Central America and southern Mexico through the weekend.

Models show Invest 95L bringing heavy rain to portions of Central America and southern Mexico.

Another system moving west over the Atlantic, Invest 94L, has a lower chance of development at just 10 percent in the next seven days, according to the NHC.

As of Friday morning, the disturbance is bringing disorganized showers and thunderstorms to the Leeward Islands. It is expected to then approach Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, and will not turn toward the mainland U.S.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Nash Rhodes says a cold front that moved in from the north this week, bringing lower temperatures to the Bay Area, will continue to keep tropical threats away from Florida in the days to come.

Drier air over Florida and the Gulf of Mexico will keep any tropical threats away from the state, forecasters say.

"The drier air in the Gulf of Mexico is keeping things on the calm side in terms of the tropics," Rhodes said.

As for the weather forecast, Rhodes says this weekend will be "mostly rain-free" in the Bay Area, with low rain chances returning by Monday.

Temperatures will warm back up this weekend, with conditions staying mostly dry into next week.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: