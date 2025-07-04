NHC monitoring Invest 92L for possible tropical development off Atlantic coast this weekend

The Brief The National Hurricane Center says Invest 92L has a 50% chance of development in the next two days and a 60% chance in the next week. FOX 13 meteorologists say the area of low pressure will move northeast along the Atlantic coast, regardless of development. Rain chances in the Tampa Bay area will gradually drop this weekend and into next week as the disturbed weather pattern moves away.



The National Hurricane Center says an area of low pressure dubbed Invest 92L could develop near the Atlantic coast this Fourth of July weekend.

What are the chances of development?

By the numbers:

Invest 92L formed about 100 miles east of Jacksonville, according to the NHC, which is giving it a 50% chance of development in the next two days and a 60% chance in the next week.

The National Hurricane Center is giving Invest 92L a 60% chance of development in the next seven days.

NOAA's Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly into the area of disturbed weather off the Southeast coast Friday afternoon.

What is an invest?

Big picture view:

An invest is a naming convention used to identify areas forecasters are investigating for possible tropical development into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next seven days.

Is there a tropical threat in the Tampa Bay area?

Local perspective:

"This is not going to impact us," FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said. "It is going to drift northeastward and potentially become a depression or a tropical storm by the end of the weekend."

Osterberg says drier air will be pulled into the Bay Area as the potential disturbance moves away, leading to lower rain chances late this weekend and into next week.

Before that, though, storms are moving through the Bay Area this Fourth of July. Osterberg says rounds of wet weather could impact nighttime outdoor events.