Expand / Collapse search

NOAA updates seasonal outlook; tracking two disturbances

By
Published  August 7, 2025 2:28pm EDT
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News
Tropical wave to bring rain to Bay Area

Tropical wave to bring rain to Bay Area

FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber is keeping an eye on three areas in the tropics, including Dexter, which is now a post-tropical system working its way out to sea. He’s watching an area off the east coast that may become a sub-tropical system as it moves away from the United States. Weber is also monitoring Invest 96L that has a 60% chance of developing over the next seven days. There is also a tropical wave over the Bahamas that is working its way toward Florida and will up our rain chances over the next few days.

TAMPA - NOAA has released its latest 2025 hurricane season outlook. This update still calls for an active season, though the number of expected storms has been slightly lowered.

They now predict a 50% chance (down from 60% in their previous forecast) of an above-average season. It is important to remember that this forecast is not specific to Florida.

Dexter is now a post-tropical cyclone. It succumbed to powerful upper-level winds in the North Atlantic, becoming an extratropical cyclone this morning.

We are currently watching two areas for possible development in the tropics. Neither provides any immediate issues for the United States.

A weak area of low pressure still has a small chance of becoming a named storm as it pulls away from the U.S. on a similar path to Dexter.

In the central tropical Atlantic we are still monitoring a tropical wave (Invest 96L) with increasing chances of development.

There is growing confidence that a weakness in high pressure to its north will help steer this system into the central or west Atlantic next week.

Early weather model plots also support this gradual turn north.

The Source: FOX 13 meteorologist Nash Rhodes researched the information for this story

HurricanesWeather