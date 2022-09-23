Sarasota County Tropical Depression 9 updates and emergency information
Follow ongoing updates from Sarasota County as Tropical Depression 9 forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida.
SARASOTA COUNTY SANDBAGS:
Sarasota County sandbag operations
Sarasota County’s Emergency Operations Center said sandbag operations will start Sunday, September 25 from 12-6 p.m. at three locations. Those locations include Ed Smith Stadium on 12th Street in Sarasota, Twin Lakes Park on Clark Road in Sarasota, and South County Fleet on SR 776/Englewood Road in Venice. Shovels and bags will be available at the site, and there is a 10-bag limit per vehicle. Sandbag operations are currently planned for Monday, September 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. City officials said changes in weather patterns can impact the times.
SARASOTA COUNTY EVACUATIONS:
No evacuations ordered.
SARASOTA COUNTY CLOSINGS:
No closings have been reported yet.
SARASOTA COUNTY SHELTERS:
No shelters have been opened.
SARASOTA COUNTY SCHOOLS:
No school cancelations have been reported.
SARASOTA COUNTY MORE INFORMATION:
You can get information directly from the Sarasota County EOC.
LATEST STORM UPDATES:
Get updates on Tropical Depression 9's track and forecast on MyFoxHurricane.com
