Small but speedy Tropical Storm Grace follows in Fred's footsteps

While Fred passes Florida and is expected to soak the west coast of the state later this weekend, forecasters are also keeping an eye on the newly formed Tropical Storm Grace.

Tropical Depression Seven formed Friday afternoon and, in a few short hours Friday evening, the depression covered more than 300 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

Grace then became the seventh named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season early Saturday with winds of 40 mph, moving west at 22 mph.

Some computer models show Grace taking a track similar to Fred's. According to the National Hurricane Center, it is expected to approach the Leeward Islands on Saturday, travel over the Leeward Islands by nighttime, and then be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Sunday night and into Monday.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of the Caribbean, including the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The storm’s eventual impact on Florida, if any, is not yet clear. Like Fred, land interaction through the Caribbean will play a large role.

"Grace will take a similar trajectory that Fred did, with a lot of hurdles in its path, a lot of land masses here, and a lot of questions still as to what happens with it. But at this point, it will likely remain a decent tropical storm. Possible impacts to Florida late next week," explained FOX 13 meteorologist Tony Sadiku.