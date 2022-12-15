Thursday forecast brings threat for severe weather across Central Florida

A cold front is bringing heavy rain, winds and the chance for severe weather to the Tampa Bay area as it moves across North and Central Florida.

Thunderstorms were already developing along the Panhandle Wednesday evening after the front caused possible tornados and wind damage in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Dozens of lightning strikes were detected over the Gulf of Mexico Thursday morning, off the coast of Hernando, Pasco and Citrus counties and marine advisories and warning were in effect for much of Florida’s central West Coast.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said strong thunderstorms would be the most common threat to Bay Area residents as the cold front moves southeast.

Tornado watch issued for most of Central Florida Thursday, Dec. 15

However, he said we cannot rule out an isolated tornado. A tornado watch was in effect through 4 p.m. Thursday for most of Central Florida.

Temperatures ahead of the front were in the upper 60s and low 70s. Warm air clashing with the front is the primary driver of the threat for windy and rainy conditions.

Temperature map for Tampa Bay area Thursday, Dec. 15

The storms are expected to pass by late afternoon, with clear weather behind it.

But temperatures will begin to drop slightly across Florida. The humidity will drop, too.

The low on Friday is forecast at 52 degrees.

Forecast temperatures for Dec. 15-17

Friday will remain clear, but another chance for rain comes Saturday, with even colder temperatures behind it. Sunday’s low will be around 45 degrees.