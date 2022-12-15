Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 10:40 AM EST until THU 11:30 AM EST, Hillsborough County
Special Marine Warning
from THU 11:02 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Tornado Watch
from THU 8:07 AM EST until THU 4:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Citrus County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hernando County, Highlands County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pinellas County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Sumter County
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 1:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

Thursday forecast brings threat for severe weather across Central Florida

Updated 9:56AM
Thursday morning forecast

TAMPA, Fla. - A cold front is bringing heavy rain, winds and the chance for severe weather to the Tampa Bay area as it moves across North and Central Florida.

Thunderstorms were already developing along the Panhandle Wednesday evening after the front caused possible tornados and wind damage in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. 

Dozens of lightning strikes were detected over the Gulf of Mexico Thursday morning, off the coast of Hernando, Pasco and Citrus counties and marine advisories and warning were in effect for much of Florida’s central West Coast.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said strong thunderstorms would be the most common threat to Bay Area residents as the cold front moves southeast. 

Tornado watch issued for most of Central Florida Thursday, Dec. 15

However, he said we cannot rule out an isolated tornado. A tornado watch was in effect through 4 p.m. Thursday for most of Central Florida. 

Temperatures ahead of the front were in the upper 60s and low 70s. Warm air clashing with the front is the primary driver of the threat for windy and rainy conditions. 

Temperature map for Tampa Bay area Thursday, Dec. 15

The storms are expected to pass by late afternoon, with clear weather behind it. 

But temperatures will begin to drop slightly across Florida. The humidity will drop, too.

The low on Friday is forecast at 52 degrees.

Forecast temperatures for Dec. 15-17

Friday will remain clear, but another chance for rain comes Saturday, with even colder temperatures behind it. Sunday’s low will be around 45 degrees.