Damage reported in Hernando, Pinellas counties after storms move across Florida

As a line of severe storms swept through central Florida on Thursday, a Hernando County gas station had part of its roof ripped off and some St. Petersburg residents dealt with huge trees topple in their yards.

PRESS PLAY ABOVE TO WATCH LIVE

St. Petersburg police were helping staff safely escort kids out of a nearby preschool after a tree fell on the building. No one was injured, SPPD said.

Photos from FOX 13 viewer Maureen Moreno show the 7-Eleven, located at 4710 Commercial Way in Spring Hill, with a large portion of the roof stripped away.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Courtesy: Maureen Moreno)

"This roof was just replaced from a previous storm and was ripped off again today," Moreno said.

In St. Pete, 9th Avenue North, from 54th - 57th St. N was closed when storms damaged a church and another building. Part of the road had since reopened.

Residents nearby saw large oak trees come dangerously close to falling on their homes. Others were not as lucky.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

One family was surveying the damage to their roof after a large tree damaged parts of the structure.

At the All Children's Academy preschool, also on 9th Avenue N, police and St. Pete Fire Rescue were on the scene to assess the damage.

The storms are part of a cold front that is bringing heavy rain and to the Tampa Bay area as it moves across the state.

Thunderstorms were already developing along the Panhandle Wednesday evening after the front caused possible tornadoes and wind damage in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

RELATED: Thursday forecast brings threat for severe weather across Central Florida

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said strong thunderstorms would be the most common threat to Bay Area residents as the cold front moves southeast. However, he said we cannot rule out an isolated tornado.

A tornado watch was in effect through 4 p.m. Thursday for most of Central Florida.