Tracking Jerry and a new tropical wave

The Brief Tracking the latest Jerry developments plus a new tropical wave.



Jerry continues to struggle against moderate wind shear in the west-central Atlantic.

It now has sustained winds of 50 MPH and is now a remnant low pressure system.

This storm should stay well east of Bermuda and dissipate next week.

What's next:

Behind Jerry, a new disturbance has a growing (now 40%) chance of developing in the Main Development Region of the Atlantic.

Early guidance indicates anything that forms would likely turn north and out to sea, away from the United States.

The next name up would be Lorenzo.

