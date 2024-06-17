Tracking the Tropics: Storm system tracking toward Florida; potential tropical storm brewing in Gulf: NHC

We're a couple of weeks into hurricane season and the tropics are brewing with storm systems.

An area of cloudiness and thunderstorms located several hundred miles east of the Bahamas is associated with a surface trough and an upper-level area of low pressure.

"The next seven days there is expected to be an area of low pressure forming and that could work toward the northern part of our state (Florida)," said FOX 13 meteorologist Dave Osterberg.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Meantime, satellite imagery and surface observations indicate that a broad area of low pressure is forming over the Bay of Campeche.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional gradual development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form by midweek while it moves slowly westward or west-northwestward toward the western Gulf coast.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system later today.

