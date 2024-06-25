Tracking the Tropics: Tropical wave forms north of South America

A tropical wave has been detected just east of Trinidad and Tobago and the Windward Islands early Tuesday morning.

The National Hurricane Center began tracking a westward-moving tropical wave producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.





FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said it has the potential to roll through the Caribbean and end up somewhere near the Yucatan Peninsula sometime in the next seven days.

Tropical wave detected near South America

NHC says the wave has a near 0 percent chance of formation through the next 48 hours and a 20 percent chance of formation through the next seven days.

Osterberg said it's just something to monitor for the time being.

"Just something we're keeping an eye on right now; nothing to be concerned about."