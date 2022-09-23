Expand / Collapse search

Tropical Depression 9 forms with Florida in cone of uncertainty; expected to become to Tropical Storm Hermine

By Fox 13 News staff
Tropical Depression 9 forms in Caribbean

Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says Tampa Bay is in the 'cone of uncertainty' for newly named Tropical Depression 9, but a lot could change over the next few days.

TAMPA, Fla. - Tropical Depression 9 has formed in the eastern Caribbean Sea, and is projected to strengthen to become Tropical Storm Hermine at some point on Friday.

Forecast models show the system will continue through the Caribbean through the weekend before turning northward over Cuba and heading toward Florida early next week.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says the storm has been affected by wind shear from Hurricane Fiona to the north, which has kept it from strengthening. But once the system moves into the middle of the Caribbean, it will move out of that line of wind shear and into warm waters, which will allow it to gain strength over the weekend.

The storm is projected to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane before reaching Florida, which could happen late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Most of Florida is currently in the cone of uncertainty, though meteorologists warn that a lot could change over the next several days.

Photo: Tropical Depression 9 computer models