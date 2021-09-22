Next tropical depression could form as soon as Wednesday, forecasters say

article

While Peter and Rose have downgraded to a tropical depression – and forecasters have continuously said those storms pose no threat to the U.S. – they are expecting the next tropical depression to form as soon as Wednesday.

"We’ve got two tropical depressions, Rose and Peter, falling apart. We weren’t concerned about them anyway, so that’s good. In the meantime, you’ve got this little spin out here, this is the one that needs to be watched," says FOX 13’s meteorologist Dave Osterberg. "This will likely become a tropical depression sometime today, I’m thinking, and then Tropical Storm Sam from there."

The National Hurricane Center gives it an 80% chance of developing in the next 48 hours. For now, the tropical wave remains several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and still lacks a well-defined center as of Wednesday morning.

The computer models offer two different forecast paths.

"There are two schools of thoughts were these computer models, way to the north and right or a lot closer to these islands," Osterberg said. "This one does bear watching but it very, very far out still."

