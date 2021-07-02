Tropical Storm Elsa information: Highlands County

Ongoing updates from Highlands County as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches Florida.

SANDBAGS:

None currently available.

EVACUATIONS:

No evacuations ordered.

CLOSINGS:

No closings have been reported yet.

SHELTERS:

No shelters have been opened.

SCHOOLS:

School is out for the summer. There are no changes to summer school schedules yet.

MORE INFORMATION:

You can get information directly from the Highlands County EOC.

ELSA LATEST:

Get updates on Elsa's track and forecast on MyFoxHurricane.com