Tropical Storm Elsa information: Pasco County
Ongoing updates from Pasco County as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches Florida.
SANDBAGS:
Sandbags will be available to Pasco County residents at the following locations. The sites are self-serve and open 24/7. Sandbags are provided, but residents must bring their own shovels to fill the bags. Crews will restock sand piles between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
• W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr., Park: 4825 Little Road, New Port Richey
• Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson
• Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Avenue, New Port Richey
• Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio
EVACUATIONS:
No evacuations ordered.
CLOSINGS:
No closings have been reported yet.
SHELTERS:
No shelters have been opened.
SCHOOLS:
School is out for the summer. There are no changes to summer school schedules yet.
MORE INFORMATION:
You can get information directly from the Pasco County EOC.
ELSA LATEST:
Get updates on Elsa's track and forecast on MyFoxHurricane.com
