Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
4
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:25 AM EDT, Manatee County
Tropical Weather Statement
until MON 1:30 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Tropical Storm Elsa information: Pasco County

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Pasco County
FOX 13 News

Ongoing updates from Pasco County as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches Florida.

SANDBAGS:

Sandbags will be available to Pasco County residents at the following locations. The sites are self-serve and open 24/7.  Sandbags are provided, but residents must bring their own shovels to fill the bags.  Crews will restock sand piles between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

• W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr., Park: 4825 Little Road, New Port Richey
• Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson 
• Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Avenue, New Port Richey
• Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

EVACUATIONS:

No evacuations ordered.

CLOSINGS:

No closings have been reported yet.

SHELTERS:

No shelters have been opened.

SCHOOLS:

School is out for the summer. There are no changes to summer school schedules yet.

MORE INFORMATION:

You can get information directly from the Pasco County EOC.

ELSA LATEST:

Get updates on Elsa's track and forecast on MyFoxHurricane.com