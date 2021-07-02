Tropical Storm Elsa information: Pasco County

Ongoing updates from Pasco County as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches Florida.

SANDBAGS:

Sandbags will be available to Pasco County residents at the following locations. The sites are self-serve and open 24/7. Sandbags are provided, but residents must bring their own shovels to fill the bags. Crews will restock sand piles between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

• W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr., Park: 4825 Little Road, New Port Richey

• Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson

• Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Avenue, New Port Richey

• Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

EVACUATIONS:

No evacuations ordered.

CLOSINGS:

No closings have been reported yet.

SHELTERS:

No shelters have been opened.

SCHOOLS:

School is out for the summer. There are no changes to summer school schedules yet.

MORE INFORMATION:

You can get information directly from the Pasco County EOC.

ELSA LATEST:

Get updates on Elsa's track and forecast on MyFoxHurricane.com