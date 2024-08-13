Tropical Storm Ernesto tracking toward Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico

Newly formed Tropical Storm Ernesto is tracking toward the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico as it continues to gather strength, according to the NHC.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Ernesto is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to portions of the Leeward Islands on Tuesday and Puerto Rico by late Tuesday or Tuesday night.

Ernesto is forecasted to reach Category 2 hurricane status over the Atlantic and could even become a major hurricane under the right conditions, according to FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg.

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The storm should take a sharp turn northwest, though, after churning through Puerto Rico and the Leeward Islands and stay over open waters in the Atlantic. The only other land Ernesto should move over would be the island of Bermuda.

Heavy rainfall may result in ‘locally considerable’ flash flooding and mudslides in areas of the Leeward Islands through Tuesday and over the Virgin Islands into Puerto Rico by later Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the NHC.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: