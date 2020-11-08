Tropical Storm Eta: Watches, warnings posted in Florida as storm crosses Cuba

A strengthened Tropical Storm Eta made landfall on Cuba early Sunday and had its sights set on the southern tip of Florida after leaving dozens dead and over 100 missing in Central America, where it hit last week as a major hurricane.

Forecasters expect the storm to curve west and then back east as it moves north, but the exact timing of those turns will have a big impact on Florida.

"That's where the question marks really start to come up," FOX 13 meteorologist Jim Weber explained. "More and more, the computer models are hinting that this could stall out in the Gulf of Mexico and then do some loops or some other unusual things."

LINK: Track Tropical Storm Eta on MyFoxHurricane.com

The National Hurricane Center has issued tropical storm warnings for southern Florida and the Florida Keys, and warnings were issued for central Cuba; parts of southern Florida and the Keys were even put under a hurricane watch.

A tropical storm watch extends as far north as Anna Maria Island.

Advertisement

The Tampa Bay area should expect coastal erosion, strong winds, and bands of rain, depending on the storm's exact track.

"We've been seeing a lot of changes to this track and we'll continue to see more changes," Weber warned.

The Hurricane Center said Eta was located about 60 miles southwest of Canagua, Cuba, Sunday morning and was moving north-northeast at 12 mph. Maximum sustained winds had decreased slightly to 60 mph. The system was expected to approach the Florida Keys and south Florida late Sunday or Monday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday for eight counties at the end of the state as Eta approached, urging residents to stock up on supplies. South Florida started emptying ports and a small number of shelters opened in Miami and the Florida Keys for residents in mobile homes and low lying areas.

Miami-Dade County declared a state of emergency Friday night and also warned a flood watch would be in effect through Tuesday night.

Further south in the Keys, officials were monitoring the storm closely, but had no plans yet to evacuate tourists or residents. They urged residents to secure their boats and encouraged visitors to consider altering plans until Eta had passed.

“Residents need to monitor this storm and be prepared for high tropical storm force sustained winds and hurricane strength gusts,” said Shannon Wiener, Monroe County Emergency Management Director.

LINK: Track Tropical Storm Eta on MyFoxHurricane.com

Eta breached Cuba even as searchers in Guatemala were still digging for people believed buried by a massive, rain-fueled landslide. Authorities say 15 people are confirmed dead and at least 109 are missing in Guatemala, many of them in the landslide in San Cristobal Verapaz.

Pope Francis on Sunday spoke about the population of Central America, hit “by a violent hurricane, which has caused many victims and huge damage, worsened as well by the already difficult situation due to the pandemic.” Speaking to faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square, Francis prayed that “the Lord welcome the deceased, comfort their families and sustain all those so tried, as well as all those who are doing their best to help them.”

___

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.