Tropical system may develop this weekend; have no 'significant' impact to Florida

Floridians may soon be crossing, "Arthur," off the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season's list of names.

The area of disturbed weather over the Florida Keys will be a rainmaker for South Florida, but other than that, there will be no "significant" impact to Florida, says FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg.

It may bring a few showers to Tampa Bay on Friday.

"There is a very broad area of low pressure and it's trying to develop. You got yourself very close to the hurricane season and it looks like we may be dealing with something either subtropical or tropical-related over the weekend," he explained.

The area of low pressure will move northeast.

"Even if it does, and even if it becomes our first named storm of the 2020 hurricane season, it's going to move northeast," Osterberg said. "The only impact that is going to be felt is in South Florida. Any development will be slow and it will be well northeast of our state."

Advertisement

After that, it will bring some drier air back in again Monday and Tuesday.

