Two areas to watch in the Atlantic Basin

The Brief There is a high chance that Invest 90L will develop into a tropical depression this weekend. Invest 90L could become Tropical Storm Fernand as things are favorable for additional development in the coming days. Erin is now a post-tropical cyclone, moving away from the United States.



There is a high chance for a tropical depression to form Saturday or Sunday with Invest 90L just shy of reaching that status. Hurricane Hunters are set to fly into the area on Saturday afternoon to get the latest data on this disturbance.

This broad low pressure system is 500 miles south-southeast of Bermuda and strong steering is still in place to guide the storm away from the U.S. with a north to northeast track.

Bermuda is just west of where models take Invest 90L in the next few days. Watches could be required for the island as the storm looks like it could make a close pass before curving more northeast.

Invest 90L could become Fernand as things are favorable for additional development in the coming days. 39+ mph winds are needed for it to become Tropical Storm Fernand.

The other disturbance, Invest 99L, is about 800 miles east of the Windward Islands. It only has a 20% chance to form as it moves west.

Locally heavy rain and gusty winds are possible for the islands Sunday into Monday as the disorganized area of storms moves through.

Erin is now a post-tropical cyclone, moving away from the United States.

Its remnants may eventually become a player in Europe’s local forecast next week.

The next name on our 2025 storm naming list is Fernand.

