Jimmy Nunez from Jimmy's Tacos shares his insider secrets for creating an incredible At-Home Al Pastor Chicken Burrito Bowl. He shares how to blend a smoky homemade guajillo adobo paste, pan-fry tender marinated chicken thighs, and assemble colorful bowls loaded with seasoned black beans, fluffy cilantro lime rice, fresh pico de gallo, and smooth guacamole. Discover how warm grilled pineapple and onions add the iconic sweet and savory finish to this authentic Mexican classic.

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Allow to cool, then transfer to blender and blend to paste, about 20 seconds.

Bring guajillo chiles, water, cumin, ground cinnamon, ground clove, and complete seasoning to boil in saucepan and simmer for 5 minutes.

Place chicken thighs in bowl and add adobo paste, white vinegar, and salt.

Cover and marinate in refrigerator for at least 30 minutes up to 24 hours.

Heat 1 tbsp butter in pan over medium-high heat.

Add chicken thighs and pan-fry 4 to 6 minutes per side, or until internal temperature reaches 165° F.

Remove chicken from pan, let rest, and slice into cubed pieces.

Heat remaining 1 tbsp butter in pan.

Add julienned onion and saute 2 to 3 minutes until softened.