'Al Pastor’ Chicken Burrito Bowl
Jimmy Nunez from Jimmy's Tacos shares his insider secrets for creating an incredible At-Home Al Pastor Chicken Burrito Bowl. He shares how to blend a smoky homemade guajillo adobo paste, pan-fry tender marinated chicken thighs, and assemble colorful bowls loaded with seasoned black beans, fluffy cilantro lime rice, fresh pico de gallo, and smooth guacamole. Discover how warm grilled pineapple and onions add the iconic sweet and savory finish to this authentic Mexican classic.
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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.
Adobo Paste
Ingredients
- 5 seedless guajillo chiles
- 2 cups water
- ½ tsp cumin
- ¼ tsp ground cinnamon
- ¼ tsp ground clove
- ¼ tsp complete seasoning
Directions
- Bring guajillo chiles, water, cumin, ground cinnamon, ground clove, and complete seasoning to boil in saucepan and simmer for 5 minutes.
- Allow to cool, then transfer to blender and blend to paste, about 20 seconds.
Al Pastor Chicken
Ingredients
- 1½ lb chicken thighs
- adobo paste
- 2 tbsp white vinegar
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 tbsp butter
- ¼ onion, julienned
- ½ cup fresh pineapple chunks
Directions
- Place chicken thighs in bowl and add adobo paste, white vinegar, and salt.
- Cover and marinate in refrigerator for at least 30 minutes up to 24 hours.
- Heat 1 tbsp butter in pan over medium-high heat.
- Add chicken thighs and pan-fry 4 to 6 minutes per side, or until internal temperature reaches 165° F.
- Remove chicken from pan, let rest, and slice into cubed pieces.
- Heat remaining 1 tbsp butter in pan.
- Add julienned onion and saute 2 to 3 minutes until softened.
- Add pineapple chunks and cook about 1 minute to warm through.
Cilantro Lime Jasmine Rice
Ingredients
- 1 cup jasmine rice
- 1½ cups water
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro
- 1 tbsp lime juice
- ½ tsp salt
Directions
- Combine jasmine rice and water in rice cooker and cook according to manufacturer instructions.
- When rice is done cooking, fluff with fork.
- Add chopped cilantro, lime juice, and salt, then mix thoroughly.
Seasoned Black Beans
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp butter
- ½ cup diced white onion
- 1 15-oz can undrained black beans
- ½ tsp cumin
- ½ tsp complete seasoning
Directions
- Heat butter in small saucepan over medium heat.
- Add diced white onion and saute 3 to 4 minutes until translucent.
- Add undrained black beans, cumin, and complete seasoning, then stir well.
- Reduce heat to medium-low and cook 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Fresh Pico de Gallo
Ingredients
- 1 cup diced tomatoes
- ½ cup diced white onion
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro
- ¼ tsp garlic salt
- ¼ tsp cumin
- 1 tbsp lime juice
Directions
- Combine diced tomatoes, diced white onion, chopped cilantro, garlic salt, cumin, and lime juice in bowl.
- Mix well and adjust seasoning to taste.
Easy Homemade Guacamole
Ingredients
- 3 avocados
- 1 tbsp lime juice
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 tbsp water
Directions
- Mash avocados in bowl using potato masher until smooth.
- Add lime juice, salt, and water to loosen consistency.
- Stir well to combine.
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