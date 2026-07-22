Breakfast For Dinner: Crab Cake Benedict

Breakfast for dinner has never looked better as Chef Shelby Farrell from Tampa's Oystercatchers at the Grand Hyatt joins us in the kitchen to whip up the ultimate Southern-inspired Eggs Benedict! Watch as we ditch traditional English muffins for crispy fried green tomatoes and top them with decadent homemade coastal crab cakes, perfectly poached eggs, and a ridiculously easy blender hollandaise sauce.

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Easy Blender Hollandaise Sauce

Ingredients

3 egg yolks

1 tsp Dijon

½ tsp Zatarain’s crab boil powder

Zab's St. Augustine hot sauce to taste

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp hot water

½ cup clarified butter, hot

Directions

Place all ingredients besides butter in blender; blend until hot. With blender on high, slowly drizzle in hot butter till fully emulsified. Season to taste; if too thick, blend in additional splash of hot water.

Coastal Crab Cakes

Ingredients

½ cup mayonnaise (Duke's preferred)

1 egg

1 tsp Zatarain's crab boil powder

½ tsp hot sauce

1 tsp Worcestershire

1 tsp lemon juice

1 lb crab claw meat

⅔ cup fresh breadcrumbs

1 tbsp tarragon, chopped fine (optional)

1 tbsp parsley, chopped fine (optional)

Directions

Drain crab of any excess water. Whisk together mayonnaise, egg, crab boil powder, hot sauce, Worcestershire, and lemon juice. Gently toss together crab, breadcrumbs, mayonnaise mixture, tarragon, and parsley (if using); try not to break up crab pieces. Portion into 4 to 8 cakes. Heat pan with oil; sear both sides of cakes until hot in center.

Crispy Fried Green Tomatoes

Ingredients

8 slices green tomato, sliced ½" thick

1 cup buttermilk

½ cup corn meal

½ cup panko

salt to taste

canola oil as needed

½ cup flour

3 eggs, whisked

Directions

Marinade green tomato in buttermilk for a few minutes. Mix together corn meal, panko, and pinch of salt. Heat 1 inch of oil to 350° F in saute pan. Bread tomatoes by coating in flour, then egg, then panko mixture. Fry tomatoes till golden brown, then let drain on paper towel.

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