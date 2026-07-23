Caribbean Comfort Food: Haitian Spaghetti
Shake up pasta night with Chef Yanick Destiné as she brings a vibrant Caribbean twist to a comfort food classic! This Smoked Herring Spaghetti is packed with history, culture, and personality, featuring a completely homemade Haitian ‘Epis’ seasoning blend and a subtle kick of Scotch bonnet pepper. Learn how to create this beautifully rich, savory dish that connects familiar ingredients with unforgettable island flavors.
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Traditional Haitian ‘Epis’ (Seasoning Blend)
Ingredients
- onions
- scallions
- fresh garlic
- bell peppers
- celery
- shallots
- fresh parsley
- fresh rosemary
- fresh thyme
- fresh lemon juice (or lime juice)
- kosher salt
- olive oil
Directions
- Place onions, scallions, fresh garlic, bell peppers, celery, shallots, fresh parsley, fresh rosemary, and fresh thyme into food processor.
- Pour in fresh lemon juice, kosher salt, and olive oil.
- Pulse ingredients until smooth paste forms, avoiding chunky texture.
- Store in airtight container to use as marinade or base for recipes.
Smoked Herring Spaghetti
Ingredients
- 2 qt water
- 1 tbsp kosher salt
- 1 lb spaghetti
- 7 oz smoked herring fillets
- 4 oz olive oil
- 6 tbsp tomato paste
- 3-4 tbsp Epis (see recipe above)
- 1 medium yellow onion, small diced
- 2 oz shallots, small diced
- 4 oz green bell pepper, small diced
- 4 oz red bell pepper, small diced
- 4 oz yellow bell pepper, small diced
- 1 oz garlic cloves, minced
- whole cloves, to taste (optional)
- 1 scotch bonnet pepper (optional)
- reserved pasta water, as needed
- 1 tsp fresh mixed herbs
Directions
- Bring water to boil in large pot. Season with kosher salt, add spaghetti, and cook until al dente.
- Reserve some pasta water before draining spaghetti.
- Rinse smoked herring fillets thoroughly, removing skin and bones if applicable.
- Pour hot water over smoked herring, or boil briefly to reduce excess saltiness, then flake into small pieces.
- Heat olive oil in large skillet over medium heat.
- Add tomato paste and cook for about 1 minute.
- Stir in ‘epis’. Add diced yellow onion, shallots, bell peppers, and minced garlic cloves, then sauté until softened and fragrant.
- Add flaked smoked herring and mix well.
- Push whole cloves into scotch bonnet pepper, then add pepper to skillet.
- Pour in small amount of reserved pasta water to create light sauce.
- Stir in fresh mixed herbs.
- Add cooked spaghetti and toss gently until evenly coated. Plate while warm and serve.
Perfect Boiled Eggs
Ingredients
- eggs
- water
Directions
- Drop eggs into pot of boiling water.
- Boil for 10 minutes for firm center, or 7 to 8 minutes for softer center.
- Remove from water and peel.
- Slice in half to serve as garnish alongside pasta.
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