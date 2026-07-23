Caribbean Comfort Food: Haitian Spaghetti

Shake up pasta night with Chef Yanick Destiné as she brings a vibrant Caribbean twist to a comfort food classic! This Smoked Herring Spaghetti is packed with history, culture, and personality, featuring a completely homemade Haitian ‘Epis’ seasoning blend and a subtle kick of Scotch bonnet pepper. Learn how to create this beautifully rich, savory dish that connects familiar ingredients with unforgettable island flavors.

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Traditional Haitian ‘Epis’ (Seasoning Blend)

Ingredients

onions

scallions

fresh garlic

bell peppers

celery

shallots

fresh parsley

fresh rosemary

fresh thyme

fresh lemon juice (or lime juice)

kosher salt

olive oil

Directions

Place onions, scallions, fresh garlic, bell peppers, celery, shallots, fresh parsley, fresh rosemary, and fresh thyme into food processor. Pour in fresh lemon juice, kosher salt, and olive oil. Pulse ingredients until smooth paste forms, avoiding chunky texture. Store in airtight container to use as marinade or base for recipes.

Smoked Herring Spaghetti

Ingredients

2 qt water

1 tbsp kosher salt

1 lb spaghetti

7 oz smoked herring fillets

4 oz olive oil

6 tbsp tomato paste

3-4 tbsp Epis (see recipe above)

1 medium yellow onion, small diced

2 oz shallots, small diced

4 oz green bell pepper, small diced

4 oz red bell pepper, small diced

4 oz yellow bell pepper, small diced

1 oz garlic cloves, minced

whole cloves, to taste (optional)

1 scotch bonnet pepper (optional)

reserved pasta water, as needed

1 tsp fresh mixed herbs

Directions

Bring water to boil in large pot. Season with kosher salt, add spaghetti, and cook until al dente. Reserve some pasta water before draining spaghetti. Rinse smoked herring fillets thoroughly, removing skin and bones if applicable. Pour hot water over smoked herring, or boil briefly to reduce excess saltiness, then flake into small pieces. Heat olive oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add tomato paste and cook for about 1 minute. Stir in ‘epis’. Add diced yellow onion, shallots, bell peppers, and minced garlic cloves, then sauté until softened and fragrant. Add flaked smoked herring and mix well. Push whole cloves into scotch bonnet pepper, then add pepper to skillet. Pour in small amount of reserved pasta water to create light sauce. Stir in fresh mixed herbs. Add cooked spaghetti and toss gently until evenly coated. Plate while warm and serve.

Perfect Boiled Eggs

Ingredients

eggs

water

Directions

Drop eggs into pot of boiling water. Boil for 10 minutes for firm center, or 7 to 8 minutes for softer center. Remove from water and peel. Slice in half to serve as garnish alongside pasta.

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