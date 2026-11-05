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Chicken Pasta & Strawberry Shortcake

By Chef Dan Hilbert
FOX 13 News
Dinner DeeAs
Published November 5, 2026 10:00 AM EST
Published November 5, 2026 10:00 AM EST
article

Take a tasty trip to Key West with Chef Dan Hilbert from Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club as he shares his unforgettable recipe for lemon chicken pasta, featuring juicy pan-seared chicken thighs tossed in a bright, citrusy cream sauce. To complete this vibrant meal, he is also whipping up a fresh strawberry shortcake using a brilliant store-bought pound cake shortcut and a rich homemade lemon creme fraiche. This quick, flavorful menu delivers massive vacation vibes right to your kitchen table on a busy weeknight schedule. 

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Lemon Chicken Pasta

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ lb boneless skinless chicken thighs
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • ½ tsp black pepper
  • ½ tsp garlic powder
  • ½ tsp italian seasoning
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 12 oz pasta
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 3 cloves chopped garlic
  • ½ tsp red pepper flakes
  • ¼ cup drained capers
  • ½ cup dry white wine
  • ½ cup chicken broth
  • 1 lemon (for juice and zest)
  • heavy cream (quantity unspecified)
  • ½ cup parmesan cheese
  • butter (quantity unspecified)
  • fresh basil leaves (quantity unspecified)
  • ½ cup crumbled feta cheese
  • dash salt and white pepper

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400° F.
  2. Pat chicken thighs dry, then season with kosher salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and italian seasoning.
  3. Heat 1 tbsp olive oil in oven-safe skillet.
  4. Sear thighs 3 to 4 minutes on first side until nicely browned, flip chicken, and cook for 2 minutes.
  5. Place skillet in oven for 10 to 15 minutes until chicken reaches internal temperature of 165° F.
  6. Remove chicken from oven, let rest 5 minutes, then slice.
  7. Cook pasta in well-salted water until al dente, reserving 1 cup pasta water.
  8. Heat 2 tbsp olive oil in same skillet used for chicken.
  9. Add chopped garlic, red pepper flakes, and drained capers, and cook for 30 seconds.
  10. Deglaze pan with dry white wine and reduce by half.
  11. Add chicken broth, lemon juice, and lemon zest, and simmer for 2 to 3 minutes.
  12. Add heavy cream and simmer for 3 minutes.
  13. Add cooked pasta to sauce.
  14. Stir in parmesan cheese, butter, and splash of reserved pasta water.
  15. Fold in sliced chicken, fresh basil, and half of crumbled feta cheese.
  16. Finish plate with remaining feta cheese, fresh basil, and drizzle of olive oil.

Lemon ‘Crème Fraîche’

Ingredients

  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 2 tbsp buttermilk
  • 1 oz powdered sugar
  • 1 lemon (for zest)
  • 1 ½ tsp lemon juice
  • ½ tsp vanilla extract

Directions

  1. Combine heavy cream and buttermilk in bowl and stir well.
  2. Cover with plastic wrap and leave on kitchen counter for 12 to 24 hours to thicken.
  3. Stir thickened mixture, cover, and refrigerate.
  4. Measure out 6 oz of prepared creme fraiche into separate bowl.
  5. Mix in powdered sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice, and vanilla extract until well combined.

Strawberry Shortcake

Ingredients

  • 12 oz fresh strawberries
  • 1 ½ tbsp granulated sugar
  • 1 tbsp lemon zest
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 4-5 basil leaves
  • dash kosher salt
  • 1 store-bought pound cake
  • 1 tbsp unsalted butter
  • 6 oz prepared lemon crème fraîche

Directions

  1. Rinse fresh strawberries, remove tops, and slice.
  2. Combine sliced strawberries, granulated sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice, basil leaves, and kosher salt in bowl and gently toss.
  3. Cut store-bought pound cake into 4 rectangles, about 2 by 3 inches each.
  4. Butter one side of each pound cake slice with unsalted butter.
  5. Warm buttered pound cake slices in oven for a few minutes.
  6. Place warm pound cake on plate.
  7. Top with macerated strawberries and generous dollop of prepared lemon crème fraîche.

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