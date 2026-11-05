Chicken Pasta & Strawberry Shortcake
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Take a tasty trip to Key West with Chef Dan Hilbert from Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club as he shares his unforgettable recipe for lemon chicken pasta, featuring juicy pan-seared chicken thighs tossed in a bright, citrusy cream sauce. To complete this vibrant meal, he is also whipping up a fresh strawberry shortcake using a brilliant store-bought pound cake shortcut and a rich homemade lemon creme fraiche. This quick, flavorful menu delivers massive vacation vibes right to your kitchen table on a busy weeknight schedule.
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Lemon Chicken Pasta
Ingredients
- 1 ½ lb boneless skinless chicken thighs
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp italian seasoning
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 12 oz pasta
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 3 cloves chopped garlic
- ½ tsp red pepper flakes
- ¼ cup drained capers
- ½ cup dry white wine
- ½ cup chicken broth
- 1 lemon (for juice and zest)
- heavy cream (quantity unspecified)
- ½ cup parmesan cheese
- butter (quantity unspecified)
- fresh basil leaves (quantity unspecified)
- ½ cup crumbled feta cheese
- dash salt and white pepper
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400° F.
- Pat chicken thighs dry, then season with kosher salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and italian seasoning.
- Heat 1 tbsp olive oil in oven-safe skillet.
- Sear thighs 3 to 4 minutes on first side until nicely browned, flip chicken, and cook for 2 minutes.
- Place skillet in oven for 10 to 15 minutes until chicken reaches internal temperature of 165° F.
- Remove chicken from oven, let rest 5 minutes, then slice.
- Cook pasta in well-salted water until al dente, reserving 1 cup pasta water.
- Heat 2 tbsp olive oil in same skillet used for chicken.
- Add chopped garlic, red pepper flakes, and drained capers, and cook for 30 seconds.
- Deglaze pan with dry white wine and reduce by half.
- Add chicken broth, lemon juice, and lemon zest, and simmer for 2 to 3 minutes.
- Add heavy cream and simmer for 3 minutes.
- Add cooked pasta to sauce.
- Stir in parmesan cheese, butter, and splash of reserved pasta water.
- Fold in sliced chicken, fresh basil, and half of crumbled feta cheese.
- Finish plate with remaining feta cheese, fresh basil, and drizzle of olive oil.
Lemon ‘Crème Fraîche’
Ingredients
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 2 tbsp buttermilk
- 1 oz powdered sugar
- 1 lemon (for zest)
- 1 ½ tsp lemon juice
- ½ tsp vanilla extract
Directions
- Combine heavy cream and buttermilk in bowl and stir well.
- Cover with plastic wrap and leave on kitchen counter for 12 to 24 hours to thicken.
- Stir thickened mixture, cover, and refrigerate.
- Measure out 6 oz of prepared creme fraiche into separate bowl.
- Mix in powdered sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice, and vanilla extract until well combined.
Strawberry Shortcake
Ingredients
- 12 oz fresh strawberries
- 1 ½ tbsp granulated sugar
- 1 tbsp lemon zest
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 4-5 basil leaves
- dash kosher salt
- 1 store-bought pound cake
- 1 tbsp unsalted butter
- 6 oz prepared lemon crème fraîche
Directions
- Rinse fresh strawberries, remove tops, and slice.
- Combine sliced strawberries, granulated sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice, basil leaves, and kosher salt in bowl and gently toss.
- Cut store-bought pound cake into 4 rectangles, about 2 by 3 inches each.
- Butter one side of each pound cake slice with unsalted butter.
- Warm buttered pound cake slices in oven for a few minutes.
- Place warm pound cake on plate.
- Top with macerated strawberries and generous dollop of prepared lemon crème fraîche.
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