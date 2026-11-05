Chicken Pasta & Strawberry Shortcake

Take a tasty trip to Key West with Chef Dan Hilbert from Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club as he shares his unforgettable recipe for lemon chicken pasta, featuring juicy pan-seared chicken thighs tossed in a bright, citrusy cream sauce. To complete this vibrant meal, he is also whipping up a fresh strawberry shortcake using a brilliant store-bought pound cake shortcut and a rich homemade lemon creme fraiche. This quick, flavorful menu delivers massive vacation vibes right to your kitchen table on a busy weeknight schedule.

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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

1 lemon (for juice and zest)

Preheat oven to 400° F.

Pat chicken thighs dry, then season with kosher salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and italian seasoning.

Heat 1 tbsp olive oil in oven-safe skillet.

Sear thighs 3 to 4 minutes on first side until nicely browned, flip chicken, and cook for 2 minutes.

Place skillet in oven for 10 to 15 minutes until chicken reaches internal temperature of 165° F.

Remove chicken from oven, let rest 5 minutes, then slice.

Cook pasta in well-salted water until al dente, reserving 1 cup pasta water.

Heat 2 tbsp olive oil in same skillet used for chicken.

Add chopped garlic, red pepper flakes, and drained capers, and cook for 30 seconds.

Deglaze pan with dry white wine and reduce by half.

Add chicken broth, lemon juice, and lemon zest, and simmer for 2 to 3 minutes.

Add heavy cream and simmer for 3 minutes.

Add cooked pasta to sauce.

Stir in parmesan cheese, butter, and splash of reserved pasta water.

Fold in sliced chicken, fresh basil, and half of crumbled feta cheese.