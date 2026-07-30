Comfort Food From Japan

Bring a traditional taste of Japanese comfort food to your weeknight table with Chef Kyle Casiano of Seminole Heights' Ichi Koroshi Ramen. Chef Kyle demonstrates how easy it is to make Oyakodon—a classic parent-and-child rice bowl featuring savory chicken thighs, sweet onions, and soft-scrambled eggs—alongside a crisp side of 15-minute quick-pickled cucumbers using simple supermarket staples.

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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

Prepare short grain rice in rice cooker according to package instructions.

Cut chicken thigh into 1 inch by 1 inch pieces using bias cuts.

Combine chicken, soy sauce, mirin, and sugar in bowl and set aside to marinate up to 15 minutes.

Slice yellow onion with grain roughly ¼ inch wide.

In pan, bring chicken stock to boil over medium heat.

Add sliced yellow onion and cook roughly 2 minutes until fragrant and sweated down.

Add marinated chicken mixture to pan with all liquid, cover with lid, and simmer roughly 2 minutes per side until chicken reaches 160° F.

Crack eggs into bowl, break yolks with chopsticks, and lightly beat while keeping whites slightly visible.

Pour egg mixture into pan over chicken in sheets and cook until edges are set, about 3-5 minutes.

Lightly scramble eggs in pan, leaving them slightly runny so residual heat finishes cooking them.

Scoop mound of cooked short grain rice into bowl.

Top rice with chicken and egg mixture.