Dinner DeeAs: Bibimbap - A Korean Culinary Masterclass

Celebrate Korean culture with this vibrant, healthy, and customizable "mixed rice" masterpiece. Guest Jeanie Jung from Ybor Kpop Food shows us how to balance marinated beef, crunchy blanched vegetables, and a sunny-side-up egg for a dinner that hits all the right notes alongside a simple, comforting egg drop soup.

Korean Bibimbap

This traditional "mixed rice" dish is a celebration of texture and flavor. Featuring savory marinated beef and a rainbow of sautéed vegetables topped with a signature sunny side-up egg, it’s a healthy and satisfying K-pop-inspired feast!

Ingredients

1 cup medium grain sticky rice

1 lb ground beef

1 tbsp minced garlic

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp sesame oil

¼ tsp black pepper

2 tbsp gochujang

1 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp water

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 bunch spinach

1 cup bean sprouts

1 tsp salt

1 tsp sesame oil

1 cup julienned Korean radish

1 cup sliced zucchini

1 cup shredded carrots

1 cup shredded purple cabbage

1 cup sliced mushrooms

2 tbsp cooking oil

4 eggs

1 tbsp sesame seeds

Directions

Cook rice in rice cooker according to manufacturer instructions. In bowl, combine ground beef, minced garlic, soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, and black pepper. Cover and place in fridge to marinate. Make sauce by whisking together gochujang, sugar, water, and sesame oil in small bowl until smooth. Blanch spinach in boiling water for 30 seconds, then shock in ice water. In same pot, blanch bean sprouts for 2–3 minutes. Drain veggies thoroughly and toss with salt and sesame oil. Heat cooking oil in pan. Sauté radish, zucchini, carrots, purple cabbage, and mushrooms individually until tender. Add marinated ground beef to hot pan and cook until browned, roughly 5 minutes. Fry eggs in separate pan until sunny side up. Place cooked rice in bowls and arrange vegetables and beef in sections on top. Place egg in center, garnish with sesame seeds, and drizzle with prepared sauce.

Korean-Style Egg Drop Soup

This light, savory soup is the perfect companion to a hearty bowl of bibimbap. Using a traditional kelp broth base and a simple stirring technique, you can achieve delicate, restaurant-style egg ribbons in minutes.

Ingredients

4 cups water

1 piece dried kelp

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

3 eggs

1 tbsp chopped green onions

Directions

Combine water and kelp in pot. Bring to boil and season with salt and black pepper. Remove kelp from broth and reduce heat to simmer. Beat eggs in small bowl with whisk. Slowly pour eggs into simmering broth while stirring gently to create thin ribbons. Garnish with green onions and serve hot.

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