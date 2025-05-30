Dinner DeeAs Burger Week recipe: Korean Shrimp Burger

It's Friday, and we made it all the way to the end of Dinner DeeAs' first ever burger week. I wanted to finish strong with bold flavors, so I've created this Korean Shrimp Burger. It has all the flavors of juicy shrimp but in a crispy pattie.

Korean Shrimp Burger with Gochujang Mayo & Crunchy Kimchi Slaw

Crispy pan-seared shrimp patties layered with a spicy-sweet gochujang mayo and a cool, crunchy cabbage slaw tossed with kimchi.

Ingredients

Shrimp Burger Patties

1 lb raw shrimp, peeled & deveined

1 green onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tsp fresh ginger, grated

1 egg

2 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tbsp panko breadcrumbs

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp gochujang (Korean chili paste)

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

oil for pan-searing

Gochujang Mayo

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp gochujang

1 tsp honey or maple syrup

1 tsp rice vinegar

Kimchi Slaw

1 cup napa cabbage or coleslaw mix

½ cup chopped kimchi

1 green onion, thinly sliced

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp rice vinegar

1 tsp honey

pinch of salt

Assembly

2 brioche or potato buns, toasted

optional: cucumber slices, extra slaw, or pickled radish for layering

sesame seeds & extra green onion for garnish

Directions

Make kimchi slaw: in bowl, toss together cabbage, kimchi, green onion, sesame oil, rice vinegar, honey, and pinch of salt. Chill until ready to use. Make gochujang mayo: whisk together mayo, gochujang, honey, and rice vinegar until smooth. Set aside. Prep shrimp patties: pulse half the shrimp in food processor until finely chopped (almost paste-like). Roughly chop other half for texture. Mix all shrimp, green onion, garlic, ginger, egg, mayo, breadcrumbs, sesame oil, soy sauce, gochujang, salt, and pepper in bowl. Form into two patties and chill for 10–15 minutes to firm up. Cook patties: heat oil in nonstick skillet over medium heat. Cook shrimp patties 3–4 minutes per side until golden brown and cooked through (internal temp should be 145° F). Build burger: toast buns. Spread gochujang mayo on both sides. Layer slaw on bottom bun, followed by shrimp patty, extra slaw if desired, and top bun. Garnish with sesame seeds and sliced green onion.

Pro Tip: Make patties day ahead and keep chilled— flavors develop even more, and they hold together beautifully when seared straight from fridge.

