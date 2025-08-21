Dinner DeeAs recipe: Brisket Hash with Garlic Chili Crisp

article

We're bringing you brisket today as we make this magical meat but without a smoker, and serve it up in a homemade hash with poached eggs and garlic chili crisp. Showing us how is Chef Jeffrey Schlissel. He's part of FOMO Chefs, runs Bacon Cartel and is the author of Craveable Obsessed: Journals of a Food-Addicted Chef.

Brisket Hash with Poached Eggs

Ingredients

2½–3 lb beef brisket (flat cut)

1½ tsp smoked salt

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp garlic powder

neutral oil for searing

1 onion, sliced

4 garlic cloves, smashed

1 tbsp tomato paste

1½ cups beef broth, low sodium

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar or red wine vinegar

¼ tsp liquid smoke (adjust to taste)

1½ lb yukon gold potatoes, peeled & diced small

2 tbsp neutral oil or brisket fat

½ red onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

2 cups cooked brisket, chopped or shredded

¼ cup crème fraîche (for hash binding)

salt and pepper to taste

4 eggs

splash vinegar (for poaching water)

garlic chili crisp (store-bought or house-made, see recipe below)

chopped scallions or chives, for garnish

Directions

Preheat oven to 300° F. In Dutch oven, sear brisket in oil on both sides until browned. Remove brisket from Dutch oven and season with smoked salt, paprika, and garlic powder. Add sliced onion, smashed garlic, tomato paste, broth, vinegar, and liquid smoke to Dutch oven. Once heated through, add brisket. Cover tightly and braise for 3½–4 hours, or until fork tender. Let cool slightly, then chop or shred. Boil diced potatoes in salted water for 5–6 minutes until just fork-tender. Drain. In large skillet, heat oil or brisket fat over medium-high heat. Add potatoes and press lightly to crisp on one side, 5–7 minutes. Stir in red onion and bell pepper. Cook 3–4 minutes until softened. Fold in chopped or shredded brisket and heat through. Stir in crème fraîche as binder to bring hash together. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Bring pot of water to gentle simmer. Add splash of vinegar. Crack eggs into separate ramekins. Swirl water, gently add eggs, and poach for 3–4 minutes for runny yolks. Remove with slotted spoon and drain on paper towel. Plate hash, top with poached egg. Spoon garlic chili crisp over egg. Garnish with chopped chives or scallions.

Garlic Chili Crisp

Ingredients

¼ cup red pepper flakes

2 tbsp gochugaru

2 tsp sichuan peppercorns, toasted & lightly crushed

1 tsp fenugreek seeds, ground (or ¾ tsp fenugreek powder)

½ tsp sugar

1½ tsp mushroom powder (or msg)

½ tsp flaky sea salt

1 tbsp white or yellow miso paste

3 scallion whites, thinly sliced

zest of ½ lime (or ½ tsp amchur powder)

2 green cardamom pods, lightly crushed

1 cup neutral oil (avocado, grapeseed, or rice bran)

8 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

2 shallots, thinly sliced (optional, but adds killer crunch)

1-inch fresh ginger, thinly sliced

1 small cinnamon stick

2 star anise pods

1 tsp toasted sesame oil

½ tsp dark soy sauce or tamari

Directions

In heat-safe bowl or mason jar, combine chili flakes, sichuan peppercorns, fenugreek, sugar, mushroom powder, salt, lime zest, scallions, and cardamom pods. In separate small bowl, whisk miso paste with 1 tbsp warm oil from neutral oil until smooth. Add to chili base and mix. In small saucepan, combine remaining neutral oil with garlic, shallots (if using), ginger, cinnamon stick, and star anise. Cook over medium-low heat for 10–12 minutes until garlic and shallots turn golden and crisp. Stir occasionally. Remove cinnamon stick and star anise from oil. Use slotted spoon to transfer garlic, shallots, and ginger into chili base. Slowly pour hot oil over chili-miso mixture—it should sizzle and bloom on contact. Stir thoroughly. Add sesame oil and soy sauce. Let chili oil sit uncovered until cool. Seal and refrigerate. Wait 24 hours for maximum flavor infusion.

