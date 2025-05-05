Dinner DeeAs recipe: Carne Asada Costras

Our idea for dinner today is authentic Mexican street food but without having to go to Mexico or even into the street. Chef David Rosales is our guest and runs food truck Wakamole, with a mission to share truly Mexican food. Chef David told us "I grew up in Mexico City and costras are super famous!"

Carne Asada Costras

Serves 4

Ingredients

Carne Asada

2 lbs thinly cut sirloin steak

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp onion powder

1 tsp salt

juice of 3 limes

handful of fresh cilantro, chopped

Chips

1 pack corn tortillas (to fry for chips)

24 fl oz vegetable oil (for frying)

Cheese Costras

1 ½ lbs (25 oz) 4-blend shredded cheese

4 x 10" flour tortillas (optional, as a second shell or base)

Guacamole

3 avocados

2 Roma tomatoes, diced

½ onion, finely chopped

1 jalapeño pepper, minced

1 lime, juiced

1 tsp garlic powder

salt, to taste

fresh cilantro, chopped

Chipotle Crema

1 can chipotle sauce (use for marinade and crema)

1 bottle Mexican crema

Directions

Steak Marinade

In a bowl, combine steak with lime juice, garlic powder, salt, onion powder, and chipotle sauce. Let marinate for at least 30 minutes (or up to 4 hours for deeper flavor).

Guacamole

Mash avocados in bowl. Add diced tomatoes, chopped onion, jalapeño, lime juice, salt, garlic powder, and chopped cilantro. Mix well and refrigerate.

Chipotle Crema

In a bowl, combine chipotle sauce with half bottle of Mexican crema. Blend until smooth. Add more crema to tone down spice, if needed. Set aside for topping.

Carne Asada

Grill or sear marinated steak over high heat until medium-well. Let rest for 5 minutes, then slice thin or chop into bite-sized pieces.

Tortillas (Chips)

Heat vegetable oil in saucepan to 350° F. Cut tortillas into quarters (triangles) and fry for about 2 minutes or until golden.

Cheese Costras

Heat non-stick skillet over medium heat. Sprinkle ½–¾ cup shredded cheese in circle (about tortilla size). Let melt and crisp up — 2–3 minutes, or until golden and edges lift easily. Add cooked steak and fold cheese over. Optional: Add melted cheese and meat to tortilla, roll up like a burrito, and grill/seal it on all sides until lightly golden.

Assembly

Add carne asada on top of cheese (or cheese + tortilla base). Drizzle with chipotle crema. Top with guacamole, extra cilantro, and chips.

