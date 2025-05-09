Dinner DeeAs recipe: Chicken Paprikash

Mother's Day is this coming weekend, and my Mom, Patty Philbin, was the one who got me started on my cooking journey. She's joining me today to make a dish with links to her family heritage: a Hungarian recipe called Chicken Paprikash. As the name suggests, there's a lot of paprika, used in a sauce to simmer chicken until tender and tasty.

Chicken Paprikash

A Hungarian classic of tender chicken simmered in sweet paprika and sour cream sauce, served over buttered egg noodles.

Ingredients

2 lbs bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs or drumsticks

1 tbsp neutral oil or unsalted butter (or traditional: 1 tbsp lard)

2 medium yellow onions, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 tbsp Hungarian sweet paprika (Szeged or Kalocsa preferred)

1 tsp kosher salt (plus more to taste)

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

1½ cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 tbsp tomato paste

¾ cup full-fat sour cream

1 tbsp all-purpose flour (for thickening)

Egg Noodles

12 oz wide egg noodles

1 tbsp unsalted butter

Pinch of salt

Directions

Pat chicken dry and season with salt and pepper. In large Dutch oven or deep sauté pan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Sear chicken skin-side down until golden brown, about 5–6 minutes. Flip and sear other side for 3–4 minutes. Remove and set aside. Reduce heat to medium. Add chopped onions and sauté until golden and soft, about 8–10 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook 1 minute more. Remove pan from heat briefly, then stir in paprika (off heat to prevent bitterness). Mix well to coat onions. Return to heat. Add tomato paste, pour in chicken broth, and nestle chicken back into pan. Bring to gentle simmer, cover partially, and cook on low for 35–40 minutes, or until chicken is tender and pulls easily from bone. While chicken simmers, boil egg noodles in salted water until al dente. Drain and toss with butter. Keep warm. In small bowl, whisk flour into sour cream until smooth. Remove chicken from pot and set aside. Slowly whisk sour cream mixture into simmering liquid. Return chicken to pot and cook another 5 minutes on low to allow sauce to thicken. To serve, spoon egg noodles onto each plate then top generously with chicken and rich paprika-sour cream sauce. Garnish with chopped parsley or sprinkle of extra paprika (optional).

