Dinner DeeAs recipe: Chicken Paprikash
Mother's Day is this coming weekend, and my Mom, Patty Philbin, was the one who got me started on my cooking journey. She's joining me today to make a dish with links to her family heritage: a Hungarian recipe called Chicken Paprikash. As the name suggests, there's a lot of paprika, used in a sauce to simmer chicken until tender and tasty.
Chicken Paprikash
A Hungarian classic of tender chicken simmered in sweet paprika and sour cream sauce, served over buttered egg noodles.
Ingredients
- 2 lbs bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs or drumsticks
- 1 tbsp neutral oil or unsalted butter (or traditional: 1 tbsp lard)
- 2 medium yellow onions, finely chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 3 tbsp Hungarian sweet paprika (Szeged or Kalocsa preferred)
- 1 tsp kosher salt (plus more to taste)
- ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 1½ cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 tbsp tomato paste
- ¾ cup full-fat sour cream
- 1 tbsp all-purpose flour (for thickening)
Egg Noodles
- 12 oz wide egg noodles
- 1 tbsp unsalted butter
- Pinch of salt
Directions
- Pat chicken dry and season with salt and pepper.
- In large Dutch oven or deep sauté pan, heat oil over medium-high heat.
- Sear chicken skin-side down until golden brown, about 5–6 minutes. Flip and sear other side for 3–4 minutes. Remove and set aside.
- Reduce heat to medium. Add chopped onions and sauté until golden and soft, about 8–10 minutes.
- Stir in garlic and cook 1 minute more.
- Remove pan from heat briefly, then stir in paprika (off heat to prevent bitterness). Mix well to coat onions.
- Return to heat. Add tomato paste, pour in chicken broth, and nestle chicken back into pan.
- Bring to gentle simmer, cover partially, and cook on low for 35–40 minutes, or until chicken is tender and pulls easily from bone.
- While chicken simmers, boil egg noodles in salted water until al dente. Drain and toss with butter. Keep warm.
- In small bowl, whisk flour into sour cream until smooth.
- Remove chicken from pot and set aside.
- Slowly whisk sour cream mixture into simmering liquid.
- Return chicken to pot and cook another 5 minutes on low to allow sauce to thicken.
- To serve, spoon egg noodles onto each plate then top generously with chicken and rich paprika-sour cream sauce. Garnish with chopped parsley or sprinkle of extra paprika (optional).
