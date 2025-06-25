Dinner DeeAs recipe: Garlic Shrimp with Creamy Polenta

Not only do we have a dynamic duo in our dish but also making it. Rachel & Julio are competing for a grand prize of $250,000 in the new season of MasterChef, which airs Wednesdays on FOX13. Rachel & Julio are sharing a version of the dish that won them their prestigious MasterChef white aprons, their Garlic Shrimp with Creamy Polenta, Spanish Chorizo and Parmesan Crisps.

Garlic Shrimp, Creamy Polenta, Spanish Chorizo, Parmesan Crisps

Inspired by our apron-winning dish on MasterChef: Dynamic Duos

Ingredients

Garlic Shrimp

at least 14 large shrimp, peeled and deveined

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ cup dry white wine

10 garlic cloves, sliced

2 tbsp paprika

small bunch chives, chopped

2 links Spanish chorizo, sliced

salt & black pepper

Creamy Polenta

1 cup quick polenta

1 cup unsalted broth (vegetable or fish)

2 cups whole milk

2 tbsp unsalted butter

1 tbsp Italian herbs

1 tbsp onion powder

1 tbsp garlic powder

¼ cup fresh or grated Parmesan cheese

salt & white pepper

Parmesan Crisps

½ cup fresh or grated Parmesan

Directions

Clean shrimp, saving shells, heads, and tails for stock. Season shrimp with salt, pepper, paprika, and olive oil. Reserve. Slice garlic cloves, cut Spanish chorizo, chop chives. Place sauté pan on medium-high heat and cook chorizo. Remove cooked chorizo and save chorizo oil. Add garlic slices and cook until golden brown. Remove from pan and reserve. Add shrimp to pan and quickly sear both sides. Remove and reserve. Add white wine to deglaze pan, cook off alcohol, and add everything back (chorizo, shrimp, and garlic). Cook for a minute and add chives at the end. In saucepan, add polenta, stock, and half the milk. Bring to simmer, stirring constantly. Season with salt, pepper, onion powder, Italian herbs, and garlic powder. Add more milk if necessary to cook grain through. Once cooked, add grated Parmesan and butter. Stir well and serve. In sauté pan on low-mid heat, add grated Parmesan and cook until crispy on one side. Remove and reserve.

