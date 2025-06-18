Dinner DeeAs recipe: Gochujang Short Ribs

It's Tampa Bay Restaurant Week all this week, a 10 day celebration of our area's booming restaurant scene. Participating restaurants across the bay area are offering special menus and drink specials, and its cuisine with a cause, as a portion of the proceeds go to hunger relief efforts through Feeding Tampa Bay. Chef Joey De Los Santos is from Ocean Hai at the Wyndham Grand on Clearwater Beach and joined us to share a recipe from their Restaurant Week menu.

Gochujang Short Ribs, Japanese Sweet Potato Purée, and Vegetables

Ingredients

Braised Short Ribs

10 oz short rib

2 onions

1 carrot

2 celery sticks

5 garlic cloves

ginger

Gochujang Sauce

4 oz tomato paste

4 oz red wine

gochujang paste

8 oz water

salt and black pepper

Japanese Sweet Potato Purée

2 Japanese sweet potatoes

8 oz water

4 garlic cloves

heavy cream

salt and pepper

Vegetables

baby carrots

broccolini

asparagus

Directions

Combine sauce ingredients: tomato paste, red wine, gochujang paste, water, salt, and pepper; let reduce. Season short ribs with salt and pepper. Sear all sides in hot pan. Remove from heat and use same pan to sauté mirepoix of onion, carrot, celery, garlic, and ginger. Add short ribs back to pan. Cover with sauce. Cover pot with parchment paper and aluminum foil. Cook in oven for 3 hours at 350°F. Remove short rib from pan and let rest. Strain sauce from pan, heat on low, and let reduce until thickened. Peel Japanese sweet potatoes. Cook in boiling water until soft. Remove potatoes from water. Heat cream with garlic. Add potatoes to blender with heavy cream and garlic. Add salt and pepper and blend until soft. Bring water to boil, add salt for taste. Blanch veggies for 3–4 minutes. Remove veggies from hot water and place in ice water. Sauté veggies with oil and add salt and pepper to taste. To serve: add purée to center of plate and make a circle. Place veggies on top. Mix sauce reduction with short rib. Place short rib on top of veggies and serve some sauce on top of meat. Garnish with microgreens (optional)

