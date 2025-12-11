Dinner DeeAs recipe: Healthy Tuna Casserole

Meet Chef Martin LeMay, a trained chef, skydiver, and now a firefighter dedicated to helping his colleagues (and you!) eat better. 👨‍🚒 This episode of Dinner DeeAs features his highly requested Healthy Tuna Casserole, proving comfort food can be both delicious and nutritious!

The Healthy & High-Protein Swaps:

Low-Fat Base: Learn why using canned tuna packed in water (not oil) saves roughly 80 calories per serving, creating a lean foundation.

High-Protein Crunch: Discover the genius substitution of crushing pork rinds (high protein/low carb) as a topping instead of traditional breadcrumbs. Chef Martin shares tips for finding pork rinds with the best protein-to-calorie ratio .

Smooth Sauce: Martin shares his culinary school secret to a lump-free, creamy sauce using a roux (flour and fat) base with chicken stock and cream cheese.

Pro Tip: Chef Martin emphasizes the importance of tasting and seasoning the components—the tuna, the pasta, and the sauce—separately before combining.

Nutrition (per serving): 529 Calories | 51g Protein | 54g Carbs | 10g Fat.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of this recipe. If you make it, take a picture and let us know how it turned out.

And let us know if you have a question or a recipe request! Email DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram .

See Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1p on Fox 13 Tampa Bay and 7a on FOX 35 Plus in Orlando.

Ingredients

(makes 4 portions)

25 oz canned tuna in water

4 cups egg noodles (dry)

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp flour

2 celery ribs

1 shallot

3 garlic cloves

3 cups seafood broth (or vegetable broth)

½ cup frozen peas

4 oz low-fat cream cheese

1 oz pork rinds

Directions

Drain the canned tuna, then finely dice celery, shallot and garlic cloves. Cook pasta per instructions on packet. Crush pork rinds into fine crumbles. In large frying pan over medium heat, add butter, celery, shallot and garlic. Sauté until translucent and soft, about 3 minutes. Sprinkle in flour and cook for 1–2 more minutes. Slowly add in 3 cups of broth. Bring to simmer and allow the sauce to thicken, about 5 minutes. Add in frozen peas and low fat cream cheese. In large bowl, mix drained canned tuna, pasta, and sauce. Mix well. Transfer into baking dish, sprinkle pork rind crumbles all over top. Broil until golden and crispy.

SOUP’S UP!

To get more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.