Dinner DeeAs recipe: Healthy Tuna Casserole
Meet Chef Martin LeMay, a trained chef, skydiver, and now a firefighter dedicated to helping his colleagues (and you!) eat better. 👨🚒 This episode of Dinner DeeAs features his highly requested Healthy Tuna Casserole, proving comfort food can be both delicious and nutritious!
The Healthy & High-Protein Swaps:
- Low-Fat Base: Learn why using canned tuna packed in water (not oil) saves roughly 80 calories per serving, creating a lean foundation.
- High-Protein Crunch: Discover the genius substitution of crushing pork rinds (high protein/low carb) as a topping instead of traditional breadcrumbs. Chef Martin shares tips for finding pork rinds with the best protein-to-calorie ratio.
- Smooth Sauce: Martin shares his culinary school secret to a lump-free, creamy sauce using a roux (flour and fat) base with chicken stock and cream cheese.
- Pro Tip: Chef Martin emphasizes the importance of tasting and seasoning the components—the tuna, the pasta, and the sauce—separately before combining.
Nutrition (per serving): 529 Calories | 51g Protein | 54g Carbs | 10g Fat.
Ingredients
(makes 4 portions)
- 25 oz canned tuna in water
- 4 cups egg noodles (dry)
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 tbsp flour
- 2 celery ribs
- 1 shallot
- 3 garlic cloves
- 3 cups seafood broth (or vegetable broth)
- ½ cup frozen peas
- 4 oz low-fat cream cheese
- 1 oz pork rinds
Directions
- Drain the canned tuna, then finely dice celery, shallot and garlic cloves.
- Cook pasta per instructions on packet.
- Crush pork rinds into fine crumbles.
- In large frying pan over medium heat, add butter, celery, shallot and garlic. Sauté until translucent and soft, about 3 minutes.
- Sprinkle in flour and cook for 1–2 more minutes.
- Slowly add in 3 cups of broth. Bring to simmer and allow the sauce to thicken, about 5 minutes.
- Add in frozen peas and low fat cream cheese.
- In large bowl, mix drained canned tuna, pasta, and sauce. Mix well.
- Transfer into baking dish, sprinkle pork rind crumbles all over top.
- Broil until golden and crispy.
