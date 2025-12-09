Dinner DeeAs recipe: Pork Fried Rice

Turn your favorite takeout into an easy, quick, and delicious weeknight meal! Chef Terrell Manning, private chef and author of The Love Languages of Food, shares his recipe for the best Pork Fried Rice.

Learn the secrets to perfect fried rice texture and maximum flavor:

Rice Prep: Chef Terrell shows why cooling the jasmine rice quickly on a sheet pan is crucial for preventing mushiness and achieving that signature fried rice texture.

Protein: We use marinated pork loin (marinated with sesame oil and green onion) seared in a hot wok for a beautiful Maillard reaction and flavor crust.

Sauce Base: The complex flavor layers are built using high-quality sesame oil , soy sauce , oyster sauce , a touch of honey for balance, and Sriracha for a kick.

Wok Technique: Learn how to cook ingredients (pork, eggs, garlic, onions, peas, carrots) separately in layers to retain their integrity before combining them with the rice.

Ingredients

3 cups cooked jasmine rice, cooled

8 oz pork loin, trimmed and cut into small bite-sized cubes or thin strips

1 tsp sesame oil

salt & pepper, to taste

5 green onions, sliced (whites and greens separated)

2 tbsp butter

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 small onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup peas and diced carrots

3 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp oyster sauce

1 tbsp sriracha

1 tbsp sesame seeds

1 tsp honey

micro greens or scallions, for garnish

Directions

Cook jasmine rice according to package directions. Marinate pork with sesame oil, salt, pepper and green onions and place in fridge for 1 hour. When marinated, season pork loin cubes with a little salt and pepper. Heat a large wok or skillet over medium-high heat, add 1 tbsp butter and sear pork until golden brown and cooked through (4–5 minutes). Remove from pan and set aside. In same pan, add a little more butter if needed, then crack eggs into pan and scramble until just set. Transfer to plate and set aside with pork. Add remaining butter to pan, sauté diced onion and garlic for 1–2 minutes until fragrant. Stir in peas, carrots, and white parts of green onions. Cook until vegetables are tender-crisp (3–4 minutes). Add dash or 2 of sesame oil to pan, increase heat to high, add cold rice to pan, and spread out. Let sear for about 1 minute before stirring—this helps "fried" texture. Toss well to break up clumps, mix with vegetables. Return pork and scrambled eggs to pan. Add soy sauce, oyster sauce, sriracha, sesame oil, honey, and sesame seeds. Stir-fry everything together for 2–3 minutes until heated through and evenly coated. Taste and adjust seasoning with extra salt, pepper, or soy sauce as needed. Stir in green onion tops right before removing from heat. Serve hot, garnished with fresh microgreens (or scallions) and extra sesame seeds if desired.

