Dinner DeeAs recipe: ‘Return of the Mac’ Burger Pizza

Our guest is Sean Ferraro, who runs Madison Avenue Pizza in Dunedin. They’re a rare example of making Instagram-worthy creative pizzas which actually taste good, and one of his most legendary is his ‘Return of the Mac’. It’s a burger, but it’s pizza — and always a fan favorite when Sean has it on the menu. He’s doing just that starting today as part of Creative Loafing's Tampa Bay Burger Week — which is ten days of burger specials at local restaurants through November 23rd, with a portion of proceeds benefitting Feeding Tampa Bay. He also shared how he turns pepperoni slices from a topping into an awesome appetizer.

Pizza Dough

Ingredients

600 g flour

390 g water, refrigerated

12 g diastatic malt powder

6 g yeast

12 g salt

6 g oil

Directions

Add flour, water and malt to bowl of stand mixer. Mix on low speed for 90 seconds, then let rest for 15 to 30 minutes. Add yeast and mix on low speed for 4 minutes. Add salt and mix on low speed for 3 minutes. Drizzle in oil while mixing for 2 minutes. Mix on medium speed for 3 minutes. Remove dough from bowl and cut dough into 500g portions. Roll portions and put into lightly oiled bowl, cover with plastic wrap, refrigerate for 48 hours.

‘Return of the Mac’ Sauce

Ingredients

1 ½ cups mayonnaise

1 cup sweet relish

¼ cup yellow mustard

1 ½ tsp white wine vinegar

1 ½ tsp paprika

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

1 ½ tsp sugar

Directions

Mix all ingredients in container. Let sit overnight for proper flavor.

'Return of the Mac' Pizza

Ingredients

500g pizza dough ball

white sesame seeds

½ cup mac sauce

4 oz shredded mozzarella

4 oz diced or shredded yellow American cheese

½cup crumbled cooked ground beef

1 head shredded lettuce

1 onion, finely diced

½ cup thin sliced pickles

‘Return of the Mac’ sauce in squirt bottle or pastry bag (see recipe above)

extra flour, for dusting

Directions

Preheat oven to 500° F (or up to 600° F). Let dough ball sit for 15 to 30 minutes to warm up and proof. Dust work area with extra flour. Before flouring dough ball, roll edges in sesame seeds. Flour and stretch dough ball to 14". Top with ‘Return of the Mac’ sauce, then top with mozzarella and American cheese. Top with crumbled cooked ground beef. Bake until desired doneness. Cut pizza into slices then top with shredded lettuce, diced onion and pickles. Add sauce from squirt bottle or piping bag.

Pepperoni Chips

Ingredients

8 oz Cupping Pepperoni

¼ cup grated Grana Padano cheese

ranch dressing, as needed (see recipe below)

oil, for frying

Directions

Heat oil to 350° F. Fry pepperoni for 1–2 minutes or to desired crispiness. Place on plate. Top with ranch and Grana Padano.

Ranch Dressing

Ingredients

20 oz mayonnaise

15 oz whole milk buttermilk

1 oz (1 packet) hidden valley ranch seasoning

Directions

Mix all ingredients in container. Let sit overnight for proper flavor.

