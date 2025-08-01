Dinner DeeAs recipe: Risotto Done Right

Jacob Rios is not only Executive Chef with Union New American in Tampa, he also appeared on Food Network's 'Chopped' and won! He trained at world-famous culinary academy Le Cordon Bleu, but most importantly he learned to cook in the kitchen of his Puerto Rican grandmother. Chef Jacob says his all-time favorite dish is his grandmother's Arroz Con Gandules - Puerto Rican Rice with Pigeon Peas - but he's not making that for us today, because his grandmother won't reveal her recipe! Instead he's cooking up some arroz in a Zucchini Risotto which we're serving with salmon.

Zucchini Risotto With Spring Vegetables & Stracciatella

A creamy, herb-forward risotto made with roasted zucchini purée, finished with sweet spring vegetables and topped with luscious stracciatella cheese.

Serves 2

Ingredients

1 medium zucchini, chopped

1 small shallot, sliced

1 garlic clove, smashed

1 tbsp olive oil

salt and black pepper, to taste

small handful of baby spinach

fresh basil and chives (a few leaves/springs of each)

1 tbsp butter

1 small shallot, finely chopped

¾ cup arborio rice

½ cup dry white wine

3–4 cups vegetable stock, kept warm

1 bay leaf

¼ cup grated pecorino cheese

½ cup peas (fresh or thawed frozen)

½ cup blanched fava beans (or edamame)

½ cup chopped asparagus (lightly blanched or sautéed)

2 tablespoons stracciatella cheese (or center of burrata)

Directions

Preheat oven to 400° F. Toss zucchini, shallot, and garlic with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Roast for 15–20 minutes until soft but not browned. Transfer to blender jar with spinach, basil, and chives. Blend until smooth and bright green. Set aside. In saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add shallot and sauté for 2–3 minutes until soft. Stir in arborio rice and toast until fragrant, 1–2 minutes. Add bay leaf and deglaze with white wine, stirring until mostly absorbed. Gradually add warm stock, one ladle at a time, stirring until rice is al dente (18–20 minutes). Remove bay leaf. Stir in zucchini purée and pecorino cheese until creamy. Fold in peas, fava beans, and asparagus. Season to taste. Spoon risotto into bowls. Top with stracciatella, drizzle of olive oil, and freshly cracked black pepper.

Pan-Roasted Salmon With Fresh Tomato Relish

Crispy-skinned salmon fillets topped with a fresh, uncooked tomato relish that adds brightness and acidity.

Serves 2

Ingredients

1 cup cherry tomatoes, finely chopped (or 1 large ripe tomato, diced)

1 small shallot, finely minced

1 garlic clove, grated or finely minced

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, separated

1 tbsp red wine vinegar or lemon juice

salt and black pepper

small handful fresh basil or parsley, chopped

pinch of chili flakes (optional)

2 salmon fillets (skin-on, about 6 oz each)

Directions

In a bowl, combine tomatoes, shallot, and garlic. Drizzle with 1 tbsp olive oil and vinegar or lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Add herbs and optional chili flakes. Let sit at room temperature for 5–10 minutes. Pat salmon dry and season with salt and pepper. Heat olive oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Place salmon skin-side down and press gently for 20–30 seconds. Cook 3–4 minutes until skin is crisp, then flip and cook another 2–3 minutes or until cooked through. Plate salmon skin-side up and spoon tomato relish over top or on side. Finish with drizzle of olive oil and extra herbs, if desired.

