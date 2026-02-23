Dinner DeeAs recipe: Traditional Ukrainian Borscht

Traditional Borscht isn’t just a soup—it’s a century-old family legacy. 🥣✨ In this episode of Dinner DeeAs, Chef Lana Gnetenko from Jo-el's Kosher Deli shares her "Babushka’s" authentic Ukrainian recipe.

Lana, who recently celebrated becoming a US citizen, reveals why this vibrant beet soup is the ultimate "soul food" that can feed an entire family for days.

Inside this episode:

The "Standing Spoon" Secret: Learn the grandmother-approved method for testing the perfect thickness of your soup.

Preserving the Color: The professional sautéing sequence to ensure your beets keep their stunning maroon hue.

The "No-Cheat" Bean Rule: Why black beans never belong in a traditional borscht.

Babushka’s Traditional Ukrainian Borscht

Ingredients

1 lb beef cubes (1–2" pieces) or 1 ½ lb beef with bones

10 cups water

1 large onion (diced)

3 tbsp vegetable oil

2 medium carrots (shredded)

2–3 medium beets (raw, peeled, and shredded)

3 garlic cloves (minced)

1 can (6 oz) tomato paste

4 potatoes (cubed small)

1 small cabbage (shredded)

1 can Northern beans or red kidney beans (not black beans!)

2–3 bay leaves

salt to taste

black pepper to taste

fresh parsley (for garnish)

fresh dill (for garnish)

sour cream (for serving)

Directions

Add meat and water to large soup pot. Bring to boil. Skim foam from top. cover and lower heat. Simmer 45–60 mins until meat is tender. Sauté onions in skillet with oil until golden brown. Add shredded carrots and sauté until soft (3–4 mins). Add shredded beets and sauté for 3 mins (do not overcook to preserve color). Stir in minced garlic and tomato paste. Add 1 cup hot liquid from beef pot to skillet. Mix well and set aside. Add diced potatoes to beef broth and cook 15–20 mins. Add shredded cabbage and cook 5 mins (keeping slight crunch). Stir skillet mixture, beans, and bay leaves into soup pot. Season with salt and pepper. Simmer additional 10 mins until soup is thick enough for spoon to stand up in center. Garnish with fresh parsley and dill. Serve hot with dollop of sour cream.

