Dinner DeeAs recipe: Traditional Ukrainian Borscht
Traditional Borscht isn’t just a soup—it’s a century-old family legacy. 🥣✨ In this episode of Dinner DeeAs, Chef Lana Gnetenko from Jo-el's Kosher Deli shares her "Babushka’s" authentic Ukrainian recipe.
Lana, who recently celebrated becoming a US citizen, reveals why this vibrant beet soup is the ultimate "soul food" that can feed an entire family for days.
Inside this episode:
- The "Standing Spoon" Secret: Learn the grandmother-approved method for testing the perfect thickness of your soup.
- Preserving the Color: The professional sautéing sequence to ensure your beets keep their stunning maroon hue.
- The "No-Cheat" Bean Rule: Why black beans never belong in a traditional borscht.
Babushka’s Traditional Ukrainian Borscht
Ingredients
- 1 lb beef cubes (1–2" pieces) or 1 ½ lb beef with bones
- 10 cups water
- 1 large onion (diced)
- 3 tbsp vegetable oil
- 2 medium carrots (shredded)
- 2–3 medium beets (raw, peeled, and shredded)
- 3 garlic cloves (minced)
- 1 can (6 oz) tomato paste
- 4 potatoes (cubed small)
- 1 small cabbage (shredded)
- 1 can Northern beans or red kidney beans (not black beans!)
- 2–3 bay leaves
- salt to taste
- black pepper to taste
- fresh parsley (for garnish)
- fresh dill (for garnish)
- sour cream (for serving)
Directions
- Add meat and water to large soup pot. Bring to boil.
- Skim foam from top. cover and lower heat. Simmer 45–60 mins until meat is tender.
- Sauté onions in skillet with oil until golden brown.
- Add shredded carrots and sauté until soft (3–4 mins).
- Add shredded beets and sauté for 3 mins (do not overcook to preserve color).
- Stir in minced garlic and tomato paste.
- Add 1 cup hot liquid from beef pot to skillet. Mix well and set aside.
- Add diced potatoes to beef broth and cook 15–20 mins.
- Add shredded cabbage and cook 5 mins (keeping slight crunch).
- Stir skillet mixture, beans, and bay leaves into soup pot.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Simmer additional 10 mins until soup is thick enough for spoon to stand up in center.
- Garnish with fresh parsley and dill. Serve hot with dollop of sour cream.
