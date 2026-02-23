Expand / Collapse search
Florida businesses brace for possible tariff hike under different law after Supreme Court decision

By
Published  February 23, 2026 10:31pm EST
Tampa
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked President Donald Trump’s tariff policy, which is why he now plans to raise tariffs to 15% under a different law.
    • Tampa Bay area businesses said the uncertainty is making it harder to plan and manage costs.
    • An economist from The University of Tampa warns higher tariffs could ultimately raise prices for consumers.

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay area businesses may soon feel the impact of a trade fight following a Supreme Court ruling on tariffs.

President Donald Trump is threatening to raise global tariffs from 10% to 15%. From construction companies to steel importers, several small businesses are keeping a close eye on what’s next.

RELATED: Trump says he'll raise global tariff rate to 15% after Supreme Court loss

The backstory:

Late last week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Trump’s tariff policy went beyond his legal authority. In response, the president criticized the decision and signaled he would pursue other options.

"Their decision is incorrect, but it doesn’t matter, because we have very powerful alternatives," Trump said.

Over the weekend, the president threatened to impose a 15% tariff under a different trade law.

READ: Tariff refunds: Who's getting them and when will they be issued?

What they're saying:

Wes Horth, the president of Green Mountain Builders — a home construction and remodeling firm based in Bonita Springs — said his company specializes in luxury remodels and custom homes.

"Our cabinets are manufactured in Canada," he said. "We made different plans and managed our shipments so that they came in a little bit earlier."

As tariff talks intensified, Horth said his team ordered more materials than usual. The company stockpiled tile used for flooring, bathrooms and showers.

"When it was time to install them, we had them," he explained. "That way we didn’t have to go back to our customers and discuss upcharge issue or absorb that ourselves."

PREVIOUS: Supreme Court rules Trump's tariffs violated federal law

Dig deeper:

Abigail Hall, an associate professor of economics at The University of Tampa, said the uncertainty surrounding tariffs creates challenges for companies.

"These tariffs and the fact that they’re on again, off again, like a bad boyfriend," she said. "It’s difficult for businesses to make plans."

Research from the Tax Foundation found that the recently struck-down tariffs cost the average U.S. household about $1,000 in 2025. That impact was projected to rise to roughly $1,300 per household in 2026.

"At the end of the day, tariffs are taxes," Hall said. "Taxes are ultimately paid for by consumers."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear when the proposed 15% tariff will take effect. In the meantime, there have been no immediate changes to prices on everyday goods.

The Source: Information for this story came from statements from the White House, interviews with a homebuilder, economics professor and reporting from previous coverage on FOX 13 News.

