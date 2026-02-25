Dinner DeeAs recipes: Buffalo Chicken Masterclass - Wings & Meatballs

Stop frying your wings! 🍗🔥 In this episode of Dinner DeeAs, Chef Janice Carte (founder of Tiny Spoon Chef) proves you can get restaurant-quality "Buffalo Two Ways" right in your home oven.

What’s on the Menu:

The "Stupid Good" Baked Wings: Janice reveals her game-changing secret ingredient— baking powder —and a 24-hour fridge hack that results in wings so crispy, you’ll swear they were deep-fried.

Stuffed Buffalo Chicken Meatballs: A brilliant twist on the classic! Learn how to tuck a ranch-style cream cheese filling inside a juicy chicken meatball for a perfect one-bite wonder.

Shaved Celery & Fennel Salad: The ultimate palate cleanser! Swap those soggy celery sticks for a bright, citrusy ribbon salad with roasted pistachios.

Homemade Herby Ranch: A yogurt-based "Satan’s Cheese" (blue cheese) alternative that is zesty, fresh, and light.

Chef Janice’s Pro-Tips:

The "Love & Hug" Method: How to properly form meatballs around a soft filling so they don't burst in the oven.

Smoke Points: Why avocado oil is Janice’s "go-to" for high-heat 450°F roasting.

The Portion Scoop: Why every home cook needs this one tool for consistency and "eye-appeal."

Janice’s "Stupid Good" Baked Buffalo Wings

The secret here is the 24-hour "fridge nap" and the baking powder, which alters the pH of the skin to create a deep-fried crunch without the oil.

Ingredients

2 lb chicken wings (flats & drums)

2 tsp kosher salt

2 tbsp Parmesan cheese (finely grated with a Microplane)

2 tsp baking powder (crucial for crispiness)

1 tbsp smoked paprika

1 ½ tsp ancho chili powder

1 ½ tsp cumin

1 tsp black pepper

½ tsp cayenne

1 stick butter

½ cup Frank’s Red Hot Sauce

Directions

The Dry Rub: In a large bowl, toss the wings with salt, baking powder, Parmesan, and all spices. Toss to coat really, really well until the wings are fully encrusted. The Fridge Nap: Place wings on a sheet pan lined with a metal rack. Pro Tip: Lightly oil the rack with a high-heat oil like avocado oil to prevent sticking at high temps. Refrigerate uncovered for 24 hours. This dries out the skin for maximum crunch. The Bake: Preheat oven to 450°F. Bake for 20 minutes, flip, and bake for another 15–20 minutes until golden and crispy. Toss in the melted butter and hot sauce mixture just before serving to maintain the crunch.

Stuffed Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

All the flavors of a wing platter rolled into one juicy, "ranch-stuffed" bite.

Ingredients

1 ½ lb ground chicken

1 egg

½ cup panko

1 tsp salt

lemon zest

1 tbsp butter

¼ cup each minced onion, celery, carrot

2 garlic cloves (minced)

4 oz cream cheese (softened

¾ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp fresh dill

½ tsp fresh chives

½ tsp fresh parsley

Directions

The Base: Sauté onion, carrot, and celery in butter until transparent. Add garlic for 1 minute. Remove from heat and cool completely before mixing with ground chicken, egg, panko, salt, and lemon zest. The Filling: Mix softened cream cheese with the herbs and spices. It should be firm enough to scoop. The Assembly: Use a portion scoop for consistency. Flatten a scoop of chicken, place 1 tsp of filling in the center, and "hug" the meat around it to seal fully. Firm Up: Chill the formed meatballs in the fridge for 30 minutes to help them keep their shape and keep the cheese inside. The Bake: Preheat oven to 400°F and bake for 20 minutes. Toss in buffalo sauce (see recipe above) and serve.

Herby Yogurt Ranch

A bright, creamy alternative to "Satan's Cheese" (blue cheese).

Ingredients

½ cup Greek yogurt

1 tsp garlic powder, ¼ tsp onion powder, ¼ tsp salt

1 ½ tsp fresh lemon juice + zest

1 tsp fresh dill, ½ tsp each chives and parsley (finely chopped)

Directions

Whisk all ingredients together. Let the dressing sit for at least 15 minutes before serving. This allows the dried and fresh spices to "hydrate" and meld with the yogurt.

Crunchy Ribbon Salad & Vinaigrette

A refreshing foil to the heat of the buffalo sauce.

Ingredients

1 medium fennel bulb (thinly sliced, plus fronds for garnish)

3 medium carrots (peeled into ribbons)

3 ribs celery (peeled into ribbons or thinly sliced on a bias)

⅓ cup roasted pistachios (roughly chopped)

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp lemon juice + zest

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp honey

salt/pepper

Directions

Use a vegetable peeler to create long, elegant ribbons of carrot and celery. Slice the fennel paper-thin. For the dressing, whisk the Dijon, honey, and lemon first (natural emulsifiers), then slowly stream in the olive oil. Toss the vegetables with the dressing right before eating to keep them "firm and crunchy." Top with pistachios and fennel fronds.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.