Dinner DeeAs recipes: Chicken and Biscuits (and Dessert too!)

If you're tired of the same old chicken dinners, we have a way to give rotisserie leftovers a new lease of life. It's Creamy Chicken and Biscuits, quick enough to make on a weeknight, with enough time left to make a perfectly portioned dessert. This idea for dinner comes from award-winning Pitmaster Chad Ward, who runs Whiskey Bent BBQ in Lakeland.

Chicken and Biscuits

Serves: 4–6

Ingredients

2 tbsp butter

1 tbsp olive oil

1 lb cooked, shredded chicken

1 small yellow onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 ½ cups frozen mixed vegetables

2 tbsp all-purpose flour

1 ½ cups chicken broth

½ cup heavy cream

Whiskey Bent BBQ "The Bird" seasoning, to taste (available here

1 can refrigerated biscuits

Directions

Preheat oven (or air fryer) and bake biscuits according to package directions. In large skillet over medium heat, melt butter and olive oil. Sauté onions for 3 minutes until translucent. Add garlic and cook 1 more minute. Stir in shredded chicken and frozen vegetables. Cook for 2–3 minutes. Sprinkle flour over everything and stir to coat. Cook for 1 minute to eliminate raw flour taste. Gradually pour in chicken broth while stirring. Simmer until thickened (3-4 minutes). Stir in cream. Season with "The Bird". Let simmer for 2–3 minutes until creamy. Spoon hot chicken mixture into bowls. Top each portion with warm biscuit and serve.

Peach Cobbler Cups

Ingredients

1 (15 oz) can sliced peaches in juice or light syrup, drained and chopped

⅓ cup + ¼ cup sugar

½ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp nutmeg

1 tsp lemon juice

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 ½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

½ cup milk

¼ cup unsalted butter, melted

vanilla ice cream or whipped cream (optional)

Directions

Preheat oven to 375° F. Lightly grease ramekins. Make filling: in bowl, toss chopped peaches with ⅓ cup sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and lemon juice. Set aside. Make batter: in separate bowl, mix flour, ¼ cup sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add milk and melted butter, stirring just until combined. Spoon 1 tbsp batter into each ramekin. Top with 1–2 tbsp peach mixture. Add another small spoonful batter on top (doesn’t need to fully cover). Bake for 25–30 minutes until golden and toothpick comes out clean from biscuit portion. Cool slightly and serve warm. Optional: top with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.

