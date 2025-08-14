Dinner DeeAs recipes: Chicken and Biscuits (and Dessert too!)
If you're tired of the same old chicken dinners, we have a way to give rotisserie leftovers a new lease of life. It's Creamy Chicken and Biscuits, quick enough to make on a weeknight, with enough time left to make a perfectly portioned dessert. This idea for dinner comes from award-winning Pitmaster Chad Ward, who runs Whiskey Bent BBQ in Lakeland.
Click here for a printable version of the recipe below. If you make it, send us a photo and let us know how it turned out!
And let us know if you have a question or a recipe request! Email DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.
See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.
Chicken and Biscuits
Serves: 4–6
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp butter
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 lb cooked, shredded chicken
- 1 small yellow onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 ½ cups frozen mixed vegetables
- 2 tbsp all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ cups chicken broth
- ½ cup heavy cream
- Whiskey Bent BBQ "The Bird" seasoning, to taste (available here)
- 1 can refrigerated biscuits
Directions
- Preheat oven (or air fryer) and bake biscuits according to package directions.
- In large skillet over medium heat, melt butter and olive oil.
- Sauté onions for 3 minutes until translucent. Add garlic and cook 1 more minute.
- Stir in shredded chicken and frozen vegetables. Cook for 2–3 minutes.
- Sprinkle flour over everything and stir to coat. Cook for 1 minute to eliminate raw flour taste.
- Gradually pour in chicken broth while stirring. Simmer until thickened (3-4 minutes).
- Stir in cream. Season with "The Bird". Let simmer for 2–3 minutes until creamy.
- Spoon hot chicken mixture into bowls.
- Top each portion with warm biscuit and serve.
Peach Cobbler Cups
Ingredients
- 1 (15 oz) can sliced peaches in juice or light syrup, drained and chopped
- ⅓ cup + ¼ cup sugar
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- ¼ tsp nutmeg
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ tsp baking powder
- ¼ tsp salt
- ½ cup milk
- ¼ cup unsalted butter, melted
- vanilla ice cream or whipped cream (optional)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375° F. Lightly grease ramekins.
- Make filling: in bowl, toss chopped peaches with ⅓ cup sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and lemon juice. Set aside.
- Make batter: in separate bowl, mix flour, ¼ cup sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add milk and melted butter, stirring just until combined.
- Spoon 1 tbsp batter into each ramekin. Top with 1–2 tbsp peach mixture. Add another small spoonful batter on top (doesn’t need to fully cover).
- Bake for 25–30 minutes until golden and toothpick comes out clean from biscuit portion.
- Cool slightly and serve warm. Optional: top with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.
To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.