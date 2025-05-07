Dinner DeeAs recipes: Chicory Salad with Puntarelle Dressing, Chicken Piccata, Crème Brûlée

Today, an idea for not just dinner, but for date night. We're making three courses of classic dishes - starting with a bold flavored salad, then we pass on Chicken Parm to do Chicken Piccata, and finish with the quintessential Crème Brûlée. All three recipes are courtesy of Executive Chef Christopher Covelli, a graduate of the French Culinary Institute who learned under top chefs including Jacques Pépin. He now oversees the menu at acclaimed Sarasota restaurant 'Sage'.

Click here for a printable version of the recipe below. If you make it, send us a photo and let us know how it turned out!

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe request! Email DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Chicory Salad with Punterelle Dressing

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 head frisée

1 head endive, cut into strips

6 to 8 anchovies, patted dry

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

8 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp balsamic glaze

salt, to taste

fresh black pepper, to taste

Directions

Place anchovies, olive oil, red wine vinegar, balsamic glaze in blender. Blend until everything is well combined. Taste and add salt, pepper as needed. Combine frisée leaves and sliced endive in bowl, add dressing.

Chicken Piccata

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 boneless chicken breasts

all-purpose flour for coating (or gluten-free flour for gluten-free option)

1 cup chicken broth

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 large shallot, minced

2 large lemons (1 juiced & 1 sliced)

½ cup capers

microgreens, for garnish

Directions

Coat chicken breasts in all-purpose flour (or gluten-free flour). Heat pan for 2 minutes, then add extra virgin olive oil. Sear chicken breasts on both sides for about 2 minutes each side. Once chicken is turned to second side, add shallots and capers; cook for about 2 minutes. Add lemon juice, keeping sliced wedges to the side. Add chicken broth and turn chicken two more times until done, reaching an internal temperature of 165°F. Plate individually or stack two pieces on top of each other. Garnish with lemon slice and pour sauce over top. Garnish with microgreens.

Crème Brûlée

Makes 8

Ingredients

1 quart heavy cream

1 vanilla bean (or vanilla bean paste)

10 extra-large egg yolks

10 tbsp sugar, plus extra sugar as needed for tops after cooking

salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 300° F. Place heavy cream in saucepan with vanilla over medium heat and bring to rolling boil. Remove pan from heat, let steep for 20 minutes in ice-water bath. In mixing bowl, combine egg yolks, sugar, and pinch of salt. Whisk until well combined and almost double in volume, forming thick mixture. Temper heavy cream/vanilla mixture into egg yolk mixture, whisking until well combined. Strain mixture through fine mesh strainer into container with spout for easy pouring. Pour even layers of liquid into 8 ramekins. Place parchment on bottom of baking pan. Place ramekins in pan and slowly add enough water to reach halfway up sides of ramekins. Bake in oven for 1 hour or until set. Check for bounce in custard, ensuring no movable liquid. Once cooled, sprinkle extra sugar evenly over tops of custard. Use torch to caramelize sugar until golden and crisp.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.