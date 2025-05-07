Dinner DeeAs recipes: Chicory Salad with Puntarelle Dressing, Chicken Piccata, Crème Brûlée
Today, an idea for not just dinner, but for date night. We're making three courses of classic dishes - starting with a bold flavored salad, then we pass on Chicken Parm to do Chicken Piccata, and finish with the quintessential Crème Brûlée. All three recipes are courtesy of Executive Chef Christopher Covelli, a graduate of the French Culinary Institute who learned under top chefs including Jacques Pépin. He now oversees the menu at acclaimed Sarasota restaurant 'Sage'.
Chicory Salad with Punterelle Dressing
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 head frisée
- 1 head endive, cut into strips
- 6 to 8 anchovies, patted dry
- 4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 8 tbsp red wine vinegar
- 1 tsp balsamic glaze
- salt, to taste
- fresh black pepper, to taste
Directions
- Place anchovies, olive oil, red wine vinegar, balsamic glaze in blender.
- Blend until everything is well combined. Taste and add salt, pepper as needed.
- Combine frisée leaves and sliced endive in bowl, add dressing.
Chicken Piccata
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 4 boneless chicken breasts
- all-purpose flour for coating (or gluten-free flour for gluten-free option)
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 large shallot, minced
- 2 large lemons (1 juiced & 1 sliced)
- ½ cup capers
- microgreens, for garnish
Directions
- Coat chicken breasts in all-purpose flour (or gluten-free flour).
- Heat pan for 2 minutes, then add extra virgin olive oil. Sear chicken breasts on both sides for about 2 minutes each side.
- Once chicken is turned to second side, add shallots and capers; cook for about 2 minutes.
- Add lemon juice, keeping sliced wedges to the side. Add chicken broth and turn chicken two more times until done, reaching an internal temperature of 165°F.
- Plate individually or stack two pieces on top of each other. Garnish with lemon slice and pour sauce over top. Garnish with microgreens.
Crème Brûlée
Makes 8
Ingredients
- 1 quart heavy cream
- 1 vanilla bean (or vanilla bean paste)
- 10 extra-large egg yolks
- 10 tbsp sugar, plus extra sugar as needed for tops after cooking
- salt
Directions
- Preheat oven to 300° F. Place heavy cream in saucepan with vanilla over medium heat and bring to rolling boil.
- Remove pan from heat, let steep for 20 minutes in ice-water bath.
- In mixing bowl, combine egg yolks, sugar, and pinch of salt. Whisk until well combined and almost double in volume, forming thick mixture.
- Temper heavy cream/vanilla mixture into egg yolk mixture, whisking until well combined.
- Strain mixture through fine mesh strainer into container with spout for easy pouring.
- Pour even layers of liquid into 8 ramekins. Place parchment on bottom of baking pan.
- Place ramekins in pan and slowly add enough water to reach halfway up sides of ramekins. Bake in oven for 1 hour or until set.
- Check for bounce in custard, ensuring no movable liquid.
- Once cooled, sprinkle extra sugar evenly over tops of custard. Use torch to caramelize sugar until golden and crisp.
