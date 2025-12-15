Dinner DeeAs recipes: Crispy Latkes & Fluffy Sufganiyot (Jelly Donuts)

Happy Hanukkah! 🕎 Chef Lana Gnetenko from Jo-El's Kosher Deli in St. Pete is back to celebrate the Festival of Lights with two classic fried foods that honor the miracle of oil:

Fluffy Sufganiyot (Jelly Donuts): Learn how to make light, pillow-soft sufganiyot dough using a stand mixer and a shocking secret ingredient: Arak (or vodka/brandy). This trick prevents the donuts from absorbing too much oil during deep-frying! We fill them with a seedless raspberry citrus puree for the perfect sweet bite.

Lana’s Potato Pancakes (Latkes): Get the recipe for crispy, traditional latkes (draniki in Ukrainian tradition). Chef Lana shares her method for hand-shredding Russet potatoes and squeezing out the moisture to ensure a superior, crispy texture that won't require excess flour.

The Final Debate: Serve your latkes with traditional applesauce (Jewish tradition) or sour cream (Eastern European/Ukrainian tradition)? The choice is yours!

Lana’s Potato Pancakes

Ingredients

6 large potatoes, peeled, grated and thoroughly dried

1 large onion, grated (optional)

1 tbsp salt

black pepper, to taste

2 large eggs

3–4 tbsp flour or matzo meal

oil, for frying

applesauce or sour cream, for serving

Directions

In large mixing bowl, combine potatoes, onion (if using), salt and pepper. Add eggs and flour. Mix gently until just combined. Heat oil on medium-high in frying pan to cover bottom. When oil is hot, drop spoonfuls of batter into pan, ensuring they are not crowded. Flatten lightly and fry until golden brown on both sides. Serve with applesauce or sour cream.

Sufganiyot (Jelly Donuts)

Ingredients

1 tbsp instant yeast

1 tbsp sugar

¼ cup warm water

4 cups flour

3 tbsp sugar

1 tsp vanilla

2 tbsp oil

3 egg yolks

2 whole eggs

¾ cup water or milk

1 tbsp lemon zest

pinch of salt

2 tbsp brandy or arak

oil, for frying

seedless jelly or favorite filling

powdered sugar

parchment paper

Directions

Combine instant yeast, 1 tbsp sugar, and warm water in a small mixing bowl. Let rest 10–15 minutes to activate yeast until foamy. In standing mixer, add together flour, 3 tbsp sugar and salt. Add yeast mixture, vanilla, oil, egg yolks, eggs, water or milk, lemon zest, and brandy or arak to flour mixture. Mix on low for 10 minutes or until dough is sticky and soft. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and let dough rise until it doubles in size, about 1-1½ hours. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and dust with flour. Turn dough onto a floured surface and gently pat dough to a $\frac{1}{2}$ inch thickness. Cut circles using a round cookie cutter and place on prepared baking sheet. Cover with towels or plastic wrap. Let dough balls sit for about 10–15 minutes to rise. Heat 2–3 inches of oil in sturdy pot (325° F). Fry donuts 2–3 minutes per side, until golden brown. Transfer to a wire rack to cool and drain. Fill each donut with strained jam using a piping bag fitted with a small plain tip. Dust with powdered sugar.

