Dinner DeeAs recipes: Easy Italian Essentials
Our guest today is from the Best Italian Restaurant in Tampa, for the 3rd year in a row-according to Tampa Magazine. Paul Varsalona is with us from Esposito's. When he was last here, Paulie shared how he made Rigatoni Vodka and a veal dish, Saltimbocca alla Romana. Today he has 2 recipes straight from the menu at Esposito's, which is also celebrating its 5th anniversary this month. First, we'll make Bucatini Amatriciana, a simple dish which also happens to be a classic. But before that, how to make one of his best sellers: Eggplant Parmesan Sorrentina.
Eggplant Parmesan Sorrentina
Ingredients
- 2 eggplant (sliced, cut into ½" medallions)
- 6 eggs, whisked
- 1 cup flour
- ½ cup olive oil (¼ for sautéing, ¼ for sauce)
- 48 oz San Marzano tomatoes with juice
- 7 basil leaves or 2 stems
- 14 (2 oz) slices whole milk mozzarella cheese
- 6 ounces grated Parmesan cheese
Directions
- Dip eggplant slices in flour and egg, then pan fry with olive oil for about 4 minutes (2 minutes per side).
- Combine whole San Marzano tomatoes, olive oil, basil, and salt in pot. Cook for 2 minutes.
- In baking dish, layer eggplant, sauce, and cheese.
- Add slice of mozzarella to sauce before adding final sauce layer.
- Bake in oven at 500°F for about 4 minutes.
Bucatini Amatriciana
Ingredients
- 1 lb bucatini pasta (Paul prefers De Cecco brand)
- 1 ½ tbsp salt (for pasta water)
- 8 oz guanciale or pancetta, diced
- 8 oz olive oil
- 1 tbsp fresh garlic, chopped
- pinch of red pepper flakes
- 2 Roma tomatoes, diced
- 12 oz pasta water
- 16 oz San Marzano tomatoes with juice
- ¾ cup Parmesan cheese
- 2 tbsp cracked black pepper
- chopped fresh parsley for garnish
Directions
- Boil water with salt, add bucatini, and cook 8-9 minutes.
- Cook guanciale or pancetta in sauté pan with olive oil for 3 minutes.
- Add garlic, red pepper flakes, and diced tomatoes; cook for 1 minute.
- Add pasta water; cook for 1 minute.
- Add San Marzano tomatoes; cook for 1 minute.
- Add bucatini pasta into sauce pan. Turn off heat, add Parmesan cheese, flip, and serve; cook for 1 minute.
- Garnish with olive oil, black pepper, Parmesan, and parsley.
