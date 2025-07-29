Expand / Collapse search

Dinner DeeAs recipes: Easy Italian Essentials

By Paul Varsalona
Published  July 29, 2025 12:00am EDT

Our guest today is from the Best Italian Restaurant in Tampa, for the 3rd year in a row-according to Tampa Magazine. Paul Varsalona is with us from Esposito's. When he was last here, Paulie shared how he made Rigatoni Vodka and a veal dish, Saltimbocca alla Romana. Today he has 2 recipes straight from the menu at Esposito's, which is also celebrating its 5th anniversary this month. First, we'll make Bucatini Amatriciana, a simple dish which also happens to be a classic. But before that, how to make one of his best sellers: Eggplant Parmesan Sorrentina.

Eggplant Parmesan Sorrentina

Ingredients

  • 2 eggplant (sliced, cut into ½" medallions)
  • 6 eggs, whisked
  • 1 cup flour
  • ½ cup olive oil (¼ for sautéing, ¼ for sauce)
  • 48 oz San Marzano tomatoes with juice
  • 7 basil leaves or 2 stems
  • 14 (2 oz) slices whole milk mozzarella cheese
  • 6 ounces grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

  1. Dip eggplant slices in flour and egg, then pan fry with olive oil for about 4 minutes (2 minutes per side).
  2. Combine whole San Marzano tomatoes, olive oil, basil, and salt in pot. Cook for 2 minutes.
  3. In baking dish, layer eggplant, sauce, and cheese. 
  4. Add slice of mozzarella to sauce before adding final sauce layer.
  5. Bake in oven at 500°F for about 4 minutes.

Bucatini Amatriciana

Ingredients

  • 1 lb bucatini pasta (Paul prefers De Cecco brand)
  • 1 ½ tbsp salt (for pasta water)
  • 8 oz guanciale or pancetta, diced
  • 8 oz olive oil
  • 1 tbsp fresh garlic, chopped
  • pinch of red pepper flakes 
  • 2 Roma tomatoes, diced
  • 12 oz pasta water
  • 16 oz San Marzano tomatoes with juice 
  • ¾ cup Parmesan cheese 
  • 2 tbsp cracked black pepper 
  • chopped fresh parsley for garnish

Directions

  1. Boil water with salt, add bucatini, and cook 8-9 minutes.
  2. Cook guanciale or pancetta in sauté pan with olive oil for 3 minutes.
  3. Add garlic, red pepper flakes, and diced tomatoes; cook for 1 minute.
  4. Add pasta water; cook for 1 minute.
  5. Add San Marzano tomatoes; cook for 1 minute.
  6. Add bucatini pasta into sauce pan. Turn off heat, add Parmesan cheese, flip, and serve; cook for 1 minute.
  7. Garnish with olive oil, black pepper, Parmesan, and parsley.

