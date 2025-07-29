Dinner DeeAs recipes: Easy Italian Essentials

Our guest today is from the Best Italian Restaurant in Tampa, for the 3rd year in a row-according to Tampa Magazine. Paul Varsalona is with us from Esposito's. When he was last here, Paulie shared how he made Rigatoni Vodka and a veal dish, Saltimbocca alla Romana. Today he has 2 recipes straight from the menu at Esposito's, which is also celebrating its 5th anniversary this month. First, we'll make Bucatini Amatriciana, a simple dish which also happens to be a classic. But before that, how to make one of his best sellers: Eggplant Parmesan Sorrentina.

Eggplant Parmesan Sorrentina

Ingredients

2 eggplant (sliced, cut into ½" medallions)

6 eggs, whisked

1 cup flour

½ cup olive oil (¼ for sautéing, ¼ for sauce)

48 oz San Marzano tomatoes with juice

7 basil leaves or 2 stems

14 (2 oz) slices whole milk mozzarella cheese

6 ounces grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

Dip eggplant slices in flour and egg, then pan fry with olive oil for about 4 minutes (2 minutes per side). Combine whole San Marzano tomatoes, olive oil, basil, and salt in pot. Cook for 2 minutes. In baking dish, layer eggplant, sauce, and cheese. Add slice of mozzarella to sauce before adding final sauce layer. Bake in oven at 500°F for about 4 minutes.

Bucatini Amatriciana

Ingredients

1 lb bucatini pasta (Paul prefers De Cecco brand)

1 ½ tbsp salt (for pasta water)

8 oz guanciale or pancetta, diced

8 oz olive oil

1 tbsp fresh garlic, chopped

pinch of red pepper flakes

2 Roma tomatoes, diced

12 oz pasta water

16 oz San Marzano tomatoes with juice

¾ cup Parmesan cheese

2 tbsp cracked black pepper

chopped fresh parsley for garnish

Directions

Boil water with salt, add bucatini, and cook 8-9 minutes. Cook guanciale or pancetta in sauté pan with olive oil for 3 minutes. Add garlic, red pepper flakes, and diced tomatoes; cook for 1 minute. Add pasta water; cook for 1 minute. Add San Marzano tomatoes; cook for 1 minute. Add bucatini pasta into sauce pan. Turn off heat, add Parmesan cheese, flip, and serve; cook for 1 minute. Garnish with olive oil, black pepper, Parmesan, and parsley.

