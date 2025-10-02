Dinner DeeAs recipes: Nonna’s Spaghetti Pie, Banana Bread Pudding

Today we have double the fun as we make dinner and dessert with friend of the show, Chef Jon Atanacio from Tampa's Epicurean Hotel. His dessert is a Banana Bread but Pudding, and dinner is a Spaghetti Pie from his Nonna.

Nonna’s Spaghetti Pie

Ingredients

oil, to cook Italian sausage

1 lb cooked and drained ground Italian sausage

6 whole eggs

¼ cup chopped garlic

¼ cup minced red onion

½ cup grated pecorino Romano cheese

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup ricotta cheese

1 lb cooked spaghetti (leftover is perfect)

¼ cup chopped parsley

1 cup Bisquick (optional)

salt and pepper to taste

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

non-stick spray

baby tomatoes

baby arugula

Tomato Vinaigrette (see recipe below)

Directions

Preheat oven to 375° F. In saute pan, add oil and cook ground Italian sausage until brown. Drain off excess oil if needed. In large mixing bowl, add whole eggs, garlic, red onion, pecorino, Parmesan, and ricotta cheeses and whisk until well combined. Add all remaining ingredients until well distributed, reserving 1 cup mozzarella. Season to taste. In large casserole dish or pie pan, spray inside with non-stick spray until completely coated. Add mixture and spread evenly. Sprinkle remaining mozzarella on top. Bake for approximately 20–30 minutes, until egg has set. Let cool to room temperature. To serve, spoon Tomato Vinaigrette on plate then place slice of spaghetti pie on top. Garnish with baby tomatoes and baby arugula.

Tomato Vinaigrette

Ingredients

1 qt chopped plum tomatoes

½ cup sun-dried tomatoes

2 tbsp Calabrian chili

1 cup red wine vinegar

1 tbsp sugar (optional)

salt and pepper to taste

1½ cup canola oil

Directions

In blender, add all ingredients except oil and season well. Bring blender up slowly until it reaches full speed. Slowly start to add enough oil until emulsified. Adjust seasoning, then reserve — vinaigrette is best served chilled.

Banana Bread Pudding

Ingredients

4 eggs

1 tbsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp nutmeg

1 cup brown sugar

1½ quart milk

4 over-ripe bananas

1 gal diced stale bread

non-stick spray

whipped cream or desired flavor of ice cream

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° F. In large mixing bowl, add eggs, cinnamon, nutmeg, and brown sugar. Whisk until fully incorporated, then add milk until smooth batter is formed. Once mixed, take over-ripe bananas and dice small, about ½’ pieces. Add to batter, then fold in diced stale bread. Mix thoroughly, let sit overnight to have bread fully absorb mix. Next day, preheat oven to 350° F. Spray casserole dish with non-stick spray. Add mix to sprayed casserole dish and cover with foil. Place casserole dish in larger baking pan and place in oven. Grab hot water from tap and fill baking pan halfway up casserole dish and bake for 25–35 minutes until bread pudding is set. Use toothpick and poke into center, if it comes out clean, it's set. Once set, uncover and cook for 10–15 minutes more to reach desired browning on top. Let cool, then serve with your choice of whipped cream or desired flavor of ice cream.

