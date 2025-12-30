Dinner DeeAs recipes: Not Your Normal Nachos & Instant Pot Pulled Pork

Anchors aweigh for the ultimate nacho night! ⚓️🌮 In this episode of Dinner DeeAs, we welcome world-renowned yacht chef Rachel Hargrove, star of Bravo's Below Deck. Chef Rachel brings her 20 years of culinary expertise to dry land to share her recipe for Not Your Normal Nachos—a versatile, flavor-packed meal that will change the way you look at leftovers!

Inside the Recipe:

Instant Pot Pulled Pork: Learn how to make tender, succulent carnitas without the wait. Chef Rachel uses a custom spice rub (smoked paprika, cumin, chipotle) and an agave-beef broth base to create "liquid gold" for the pork.

2-Minute Salsa Verde: Chef Rachel shows you the trick to peeling tomatillos (soak them!) and how to pulse a fresh, tangy salsa in seconds using a food processor.

The "Cheese Glue" Technique: Avoid the "soggy chip" nightmare! Chef Rachel reveals why mixing your shredded cheese, black beans, and meat into the bowl before baking creates a "mountain of a meal" where every bite is perfectly coated.

Chef Rachel’s Pro Tips:

Versatile Proteins: Discover how this one batch of pulled pork can be used for tacos, rice bowls, or frozen for an easy weeknight dinner.

Aromatic Aromas: Why deglazing your Instant Pot with natural meat juices is the key to deep, smoky flavor.

The Perfect Accouterments: How to plate your nachos like a pro with Cotija cheese, fresh avocado, and a drizzle of homemade salsa.

Chef Rachel’s Instapot Pulled Pork

Ingredients

2 ½ lbs pork shoulder blade roast, cubed

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 ½ tsp cumin powder

¼ tsp dry smoked paprika

½ tsp sazon

¼ tsp dry thyme

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp chipotle/chili powder

1 cup yellow onion, diced

6 cloves garlic, minced

2 fresh jalapeños, chopped

2 bay leaves

3 stems fresh thyme

1 ¼ cups beef broth

¼ cup agave syrup

3 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

1 tbsp olive oil

Directions

In a small bowl, mix the onion powder, sazon, cumin, black pepper, chipotle powder, smoked paprika, garlic powder, and kosher salt. Season the cubed pork thoroughly with this spice mixture. In a medium bowl, whisk together the agave syrup, chipotle peppers in adobo, and 1 cup of the beef broth. Set the Instant Pot to the sauté setting, add the olive oil, and brown the pork in batches for about 5 minutes per side, then remove the pork to a plate. Add the yellow onion, minced garlic, fresh jalapenos, bay leaves, and fresh thyme to the pot and sauté briefly. Turn the Instant Pot off and use the remaining 1/4 cup of beef broth to deglaze the bottom of the pot, scraping up any brown bits. Return all the meat and the chipotle sauce mixture to the pot. Close the lid, set to sealing, and cook on manual high pressure for 40 minutes. Allow the pressure to release naturally for 10 minutes, then perform a quick release. Remove the meat, shred it, and stir it back into the remaining sauce.

Chef Rachel’s Salsa Verde

Ingredients

1 ½ lb tomatillos

½ cup white onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup cilantro leaves

1 tbsp fresh lime juice

2 jalapeño peppers, stemmed and seeded

1 tsp salt

Directions

Remove the papery husks from the tomatillos and soak them in cold water to remove the sticky residue, then rinse well. Place the tomatillos in a saucepan, cover with water, and bring to a boil. Simmer for 5 minutes until the tomatillos are soft and have changed to a duller green, then remove with a slotted spoon. Place the cooked tomatillos, lime juice, white onion, garlic, cilantro, and jalapeños in a blender or food processor. Pulse until the ingredients are finely chopped and well combined, but not completely liquified. Season with salt to taste and chill in the refrigerator for at least 45 minutes before serving.

Chef Rachel’s "Not Your Normal" Nachos

Ingredients

11 oz package tortilla chips

12 oz Mexican cheese blend, shredded

1 cup black beans, rinsed and drained

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

½ large red onion, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ tsp cumin

½ tsp chili powder

¼ tsp kosher salt

2 plum tomatoes, seeded and diced

1 medium avocado, diced

¼ cup green onion, finely chopped

1 cup cotija cheese, crumbled

½ cup fresh cilantro leaves

1 fresh lime, cut into wedges

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350° F. Heat the olive oil in a sauté pan over medium heat, add the red onion and cook for 3-4 minutes until soft. Add the garlic, cumin, chili powder, and salt to the pan, cooking for one minute while stirring. Stir in the black beans, remove from the heat, and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, combine the shredded pulled pork, the black bean mixture, green onions, and half of the Mexican cheese blend. Toss the tortilla chips directly into this mixture until they are coated in the "cheese glue." Arrange the coated chips on a rimmed baking sheet or oven-safe platter and top with the remaining shredded cheese. Bake for 10-12 minutes until the cheese is completely melted and gooey. Top the hot nachos with dollops of the chilled salsa verde, diced tomatoes, diced avocado, and cilantro. Serve immediately with lime wedges and extra salsa on the side.

