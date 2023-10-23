Dinner DeeAs: Soy-Glazed Short Ribs

Chef David Reyes is the Executive Chef of Haiku in downtown Tampa, known for 'Asian fusion' dishes: but he has a unique spin on a traditional dish- Soy-Glazed Short Ribs, plus Roasted Broccolini and Potato and his Miso-Glazed Eggplant.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of this recipe. If you make this, let us know how it turns out! Email us at DinnerDeeAs@fox.com.

Rewatch how to make it any time by clicking the video at the top of the page, and watch Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm ET on FOX13.

Soy-Glazed Short Ribs

Ingredients

Short rib plate cut in half and then cut down in between every bone (this recipe is for 4 portions)

1 cup canola oil

1 ½ cups yellow onion, diced

1 ½ cups celery, diced

1 ½ cups carrots, diced

¾ cup ginger, chopped

¾ cup garlic, chopped

3 cups beef broth

2 cups soy sauce

Directions

In a large pot, heat the oil and sear each short rib until brown on all sides.

Remove ribs from the oil and add onion, celery, carrot, and caramelize.

Add the ginger and garlic, sauté slightly.

Add all the ribs back into pot and beef broth and soy sauce.

Add water until all ingredients are covered. Cook in oven at 300 °F for 3 hours.

Remove from oven but leave short rib in broth until ready to serve.

Serve with sauce (below)

Short Rib Sticky Sauce

Ingredients

2 dried red Japanese peppers, finely chopped

1 oz ginger, finely chopped

2 oz honey

2 oz light brown sugar

¼ cup soy sauce

1 oz lemon juice

¼ bunch cilantro, chopped

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a small sauté pan and reduce by one third, over medium heat.

Roasted Broccolini and Potato

Ingredients

8 Broccolini florets, with stems

2 large Russet potatoes

1 Okinawa yam

3 oz butter

2 inches ginger root, peeled and minced (or 2 tbsp minced ginger)

4 cloves garlic, minced (or 2 tbsp minced garlic)

3 oz canola oil

Directions

Cut the broccolini on a bias along the stem.

Cut the potato into slices about ¼ inch thick.

Cut the Okinawa yam into slices about ¼ inch thick.

Place potatoes on a baking sheet, drizzle with half the canola oil and roast at 350 °F for 20-30 minutes or until tender

Place broccolini on a baking sheet, drizzle with remaining canola oil and roast at 350 °F for 10 – 15 minutes or until tender.

In a separate sauté pan melt the butter over medium heat and slightly sauté ginger and garlic.

Once aroma of ginger and garlic are apparent, add the potatoes and broccolini. Toss to completely cover the vegetables, season with salt and pepper to taste.

Miso-Glazed Eggplant

Ingredients

½ cup white miso paste

3 tbsp granulated sugar

2 tbsp mirin

1 oz sake

4 medium eggplant

2 tbsp vegetable oil

2 tbsp sesame seeds

2 oz green onion, sliced

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 °F

In a bowl combine miso, granulated sugar, mirin, and sake. Mix until incorporated fully.

Cut eggplant in half lengthwise. Score into ½ inch squares, brush each open edge with oil.

Place eggplant on a baking sheet facing down and roast at 350 °F for 5-8 minutes or until tender.

Remove from oven and spread miso glaze over top of the scored eggplant.

Return to oven and roast for additional 4- 5 minutes until golden brown.

Add sesame and green onion over top as desired.

To get more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.