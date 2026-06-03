Five-Star Fine Dining In Your Own Kitchen

Bring five-star restaurant flavor straight to your dining room with these stunning signature recipes from Chef David Smith of The Blu Halo. This showstopping meal breaks down into juicy bone-in pork chops seared to perfection, paired with a sweet, vibrant homemade blueberry chutney and an ultra-rich, rustic three-cheese potato smash. It is a sophisticated dinner configuration that effortlessly comes together in just 30 minutes for an unforgettable dining experience.

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Grilled Pork Chop (Serves 4)

Ingredients

4 bone-in pork chops (approx. 14 oz each)

2 tbsp kosher salt

2 tsp ground black pepper

1 tbsp olive oil

goat cheese

Directions

Pat pork chops dry, season both sides with kosher salt and ground black pepper, and drizzle with olive oil. Heat grill pan over medium-high heat on stovetop. Add pork chops to pan and cook about 7 minutes per side or until internal temperature reaches 140° F. Remove pork chops from pan and allow to rest for 3 minutes at room temperature. Plate pork chop by topping with goat cheese and covering with blueberry chutney (see recipe below).

Blueberry Chutney

Ingredients

2 cups blueberries

⅓ cup white sugar

¼ cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup red wine

1 tsp ginger powder

¼ tsp cumin

¼ tsp ground coriander

1 tsp orange zest

1 tsp dried thyme

Directions

In saucepot, mix blueberries, white sugar, red wine vinegar, red wine, ginger powder, cumin, ground coriander, orange zest, and dried thyme. Simmer on medium-high heat for 15 minutes. Turn off heat and serve.

3 Cheese Smash

Ingredients

5 lb red skin potatoes

2 cups heavy cream

4 oz unsalted butter

1 cup Gouda cheese

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup cream cheese

1 tbsp kosher salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

Directions

In large pot, add red skin potatoes to cold water and bring to boil. Boil for 20 minutes or until tender. In separate saucepot, add heavy cream and unsalted butter and bring to simmer. Once simmering, take off heat and add Gouda cheese, grated Parmesan cheese, and cream cheese. Mix together. Strain potatoes through colander, add them back into pot, and pour in cheese sauce. Using potato masher, mash ingredients together until rustic mashed potato consistency is reached. Season with kosher salt and ground black pepper, then serve.

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