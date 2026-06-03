Five-Star Fine Dining In Your Own Kitchen
Bring five-star restaurant flavor straight to your dining room with these stunning signature recipes from Chef David Smith of The Blu Halo. This showstopping meal breaks down into juicy bone-in pork chops seared to perfection, paired with a sweet, vibrant homemade blueberry chutney and an ultra-rich, rustic three-cheese potato smash. It is a sophisticated dinner configuration that effortlessly comes together in just 30 minutes for an unforgettable dining experience.
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Grilled Pork Chop (Serves 4)
Ingredients
- 4 bone-in pork chops (approx. 14 oz each)
- 2 tbsp kosher salt
- 2 tsp ground black pepper
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- goat cheese
Directions
- Pat pork chops dry, season both sides with kosher salt and ground black pepper, and drizzle with olive oil.
- Heat grill pan over medium-high heat on stovetop. Add pork chops to pan and cook about 7 minutes per side or until internal temperature reaches 140° F.
- Remove pork chops from pan and allow to rest for 3 minutes at room temperature.
- Plate pork chop by topping with goat cheese and covering with blueberry chutney (see recipe below).
Blueberry Chutney
Ingredients
- 2 cups blueberries
- ⅓ cup white sugar
- ¼ cup red wine vinegar
- ¼ cup red wine
- 1 tsp ginger powder
- ¼ tsp cumin
- ¼ tsp ground coriander
- 1 tsp orange zest
- 1 tsp dried thyme
Directions
- In saucepot, mix blueberries, white sugar, red wine vinegar, red wine, ginger powder, cumin, ground coriander, orange zest, and dried thyme.
- Simmer on medium-high heat for 15 minutes.
- Turn off heat and serve.
3 Cheese Smash
Ingredients
- 5 lb red skin potatoes
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 4 oz unsalted butter
- 1 cup Gouda cheese
- 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 cup cream cheese
- 1 tbsp kosher salt
- ½ tsp ground black pepper
Directions
- In large pot, add red skin potatoes to cold water and bring to boil. Boil for 20 minutes or until tender.
- In separate saucepot, add heavy cream and unsalted butter and bring to simmer.
- Once simmering, take off heat and add Gouda cheese, grated Parmesan cheese, and cream cheese. Mix together.
- Strain potatoes through colander, add them back into pot, and pour in cheese sauce.
- Using potato masher, mash ingredients together until rustic mashed potato consistency is reached.
- Season with kosher salt and ground black pepper, then serve.
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